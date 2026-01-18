https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/does-greenland-push-mark-a-return-to-us-expansionism-1123481269.html
Does Greenland Push Mark a Return to US Expansionism?
Trump’s efforts to acquire Greenland can be regarded as continuation of the US tradition of territorial expansion that dates back to the 19th century purchase of Louisiana, Alaska and the annexation of Hawaii, Dr. George Szamuely, Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute, tells Sputnik.
That said, he points out a number of important caveats in this situation:Essentially, the Greenland issue “ultimately reflects a desire for symbolic national prestige rather than a necessary requirement for maintaining American influence in the North,” Dr. Szamuely concludes.
“Even if the United States were to become the second-largest country in the world by area through this acquisition, it would not fundamentally alter its role in the global system”
Though such acquisition may heighten tensions with Russia and China, they are well aware that the US is already able to operate freely in Greenland due to the treaty of 1951
With or without Greenland, the US still will be a “major player in the Arctic as regional competition intensifies”
Essentially, the Greenland issue “ultimately reflects a desire for symbolic national prestige rather than a necessary requirement for maintaining American influence in the North,” Dr. Szamuely concludes.