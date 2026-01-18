https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/does-greenland-push-mark-a-return-to-us-expansionism-1123481269.html

Does Greenland Push Mark a Return to US Expansionism?

Trump’s efforts to acquire Greenland can be regarded as continuation of the US tradition of territorial expansion that dates back to the 19th century purchase of Louisiana, Alaska and the annexation of Hawaii, Dr. George Szamuely, Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute, tells Sputnik.

That said, he points out a number of important caveats in this situation:Essentially, the Greenland issue “ultimately reflects a desire for symbolic national prestige rather than a necessary requirement for maintaining American influence in the North,” Dr. Szamuely concludes.

