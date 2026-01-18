US Reverts to Early 20th Century Politics With Greenland Grab
Aerial view of Thule Air Base in western Greenland
The US attempts to seize Greenland represent a “throwback to the early 20th Century era of financial receivership” when the United States sought to deny European powers a foothold in the Western Hemisphere, Professor Joe Siracusa tells Sputnik.
So what does this entail exactly for the US and the rest of the world? Siracusa explains:
Taking Greenland would not alter the United States’ global role as it already maintains a significant military presence on the island
Adding Greenland’s territory to that of the United States’ would not necessarily improve the US’ safety or security. After all, more territory also means more ground to cover and defend
While seizing Greenland would allow the US to assert its regional dominance, it would also “trigger a reassessment of spheres of influence in the Arctic and intensify competition with Russia and China”
Greenland’s harsh climate would make it a pricey acquisition: maintaining bases and infrastructure there is expensive, and the high cost of extraction essentially makes the pursuit of the island’s vast mineral wealth counterproductive
In the meantime, the US’ aggressive approach to the Greenland issue, which includes threatening tariffs on European powers that oppose the island’s acquisition, “seems more like political theater than a strategic necessity,” Siracusa adds.