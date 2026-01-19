https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/russia-to-showcase-advanced-supercam-drones-at-umex-2026-in-abu-dhabi-1123487527.html

Russia to Showcase Advanced Supercam Drones at UMEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi

The Russian Unmanned Systems Group will debut in the world's largest event for unmanned and autonomous systems - UMEX 2026 - in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Russia's joint exposition will showcase three Supercam UAVs from January 20-22: Key features of the Supercam UAVs: Supercam UAVs could be used across the Arab region for border protection, law enforcement, counterterrorism, and infrastructure monitoring for oil companies, construction, agriculture, mining, and power line monitoring. Video provided by Unmanned Systems Group

