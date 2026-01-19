https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/russia-to-showcase-advanced-supercam-drones-at-umex-2026-in-abu-dhabi-1123487527.html
Russia to Showcase Advanced Supercam Drones at UMEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi
Russia to Showcase Advanced Supercam Drones at UMEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi
The Russian Unmanned Systems Group will debut in the world's largest event for unmanned and autonomous systems - UMEX 2026 - in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Video provided by Unmanned Systems Group
Russia to Showcase Advanced Supercam Drones at UMEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi
Russia to Showcase Advanced Supercam Drones at UMEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi
Russia to Showcase Advanced Supercam Drones at UMEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi
The Russian Unmanned Systems Group will debut in the world's largest event for unmanned and autonomous systems - UMEX 2026 - in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Russia's joint exposition will showcase three Supercam UAVs from January 20-22:
Supercam S350 — flagship proven in both civilian and military use
Supercam S180 — latest, high-speed reconnaissance drone
Supercam X4 — dual-use multirotor drone used in international exercises in late 2025
Key features of the Supercam UAVs:
Secure communication system for protected data transmission
Retransmission station capability to extend the reconnaissance range
Extended reconnaissance range to overcome line-of-sight limitations and ensure stable transmission in various terrain or against electronic warfare
Supercam UAVs could be used across the Arab region for border protection, law enforcement, counterterrorism, and infrastructure monitoring for oil companies, construction, agriculture, mining, and power line monitoring.
Video provided by Unmanned Systems Group