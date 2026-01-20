https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/us-classified-documents-about-contacts-with-hussein-before-invasion-of-iraq---rosarkhiv-1123494257.html

US Classified Documents About Contacts With Hussein Before Invasion of Iraq - Rosarkhiv

The United States classified documents about its contacts with Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's administration in the run-up to the invasion of Iraq, Andrei Artizov, head of the Russian Federal Archival Agency, told Sputnik.

He added that "no one stands on ceremony" when it comes to defending national interests.In March 2003, the US and its allies invaded Iraq, claiming that it possessed weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).They captured Baghdad and overthrew Saddam Hussein, who was executed in 2006 on accusations of having committed numerous crimes on political, ethnic, and religious grounds. International inspectors never found any evidence of WMDs.

