International
LIVE: Lavrov Outlines Russia’s Diplomatic Course for 2025
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/us-classified-documents-about-contacts-with-hussein-before-invasion-of-iraq---rosarkhiv-1123494257.html
US Classified Documents About Contacts With Hussein Before Invasion of Iraq - Rosarkhiv
US Classified Documents About Contacts With Hussein Before Invasion of Iraq - Rosarkhiv
Sputnik International
The United States classified documents about its contacts with Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's administration in the run-up to the invasion of Iraq, Andrei Artizov, head of the Russian Federal Archival Agency, told Sputnik.
2026-01-20T08:40+0000
2026-01-20T09:07+0000
us
iraq
saddam hussein
invasion
regime
interests
weapons
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107090/07/1070900749_0:0:1200:675_1920x0_80_0_0_917d6581f1484a929c9c141a68b11c67.jpg
He added that "no one stands on ceremony" when it comes to defending national interests.In March 2003, the US and its allies invaded Iraq, claiming that it possessed weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).They captured Baghdad and overthrew Saddam Hussein, who was executed in 2006 on accusations of having committed numerous crimes on political, ethnic, and religious grounds. International inspectors never found any evidence of WMDs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230321/top-iraqi-military-official-tells-sputnik-of-american-crimes-during-2003-invasion-of-iraq-1108638138.html
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107090/07/1070900749_150:0:1050:675_1920x0_80_0_0_0c626c82dfa85a81fc1ebea51f02ab0e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us' invasion of iraq, national interests, saddam hussein's administration, weapons of mass destruction
us' invasion of iraq, national interests, saddam hussein's administration, weapons of mass destruction

US Classified Documents About Contacts With Hussein Before Invasion of Iraq - Rosarkhiv

08:40 GMT 20.01.2026 (Updated: 09:07 GMT 20.01.2026)
© Photo : Getty ImagesPresident Saddam Hussein in 2002
President Saddam Hussein in 2002 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2026
© Photo : Getty Images
Subscribe
The United States classified documents about its contacts with Iraq’s President Saddam Hussein's administration in the run-up to the invasion of the country, Andrei Artizov, head of the Russian Federal Archival Agency, told Sputnik.
"At one time, the Americans declassified documents about their contacts with Saddam Hussein's regime, including through military channels. And then, when the need arose to enter Iraq, they classified them again," Artizov said.
He added that "no one stands on ceremony" when it comes to defending national interests.
In March 2003, the US and its allies invaded Iraq, claiming that it possessed weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).
In this June 18, 2003 file photo, U.S. soldiers prevent former Iraqi soldiers from trying to enter the American headquarters during a deadly demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2023
20 Years Since US Invasion of Iraq
Top Iraqi Military Official Tells Sputnik of American Crimes During 2003 Invasion of Iraq
21 March 2023, 13:30 GMT
They captured Baghdad and overthrew Saddam Hussein, who was executed in 2006 on accusations of having committed numerous crimes on political, ethnic, and religious grounds. International inspectors never found any evidence of WMDs.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала