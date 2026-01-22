https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/which-countries-have-signed-us-led-gaza-peace-board-charter-1123509908.html

Which Countries Have Signed US-led Gaza Peace Board Charter?

Which Countries Have Signed US-led Gaza Peace Board Charter?

Sputnik International

The charter for US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza was signed by 19 countries and the self-proclaimed state of Kosovo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

2026-01-22T14:53+0000

2026-01-22T14:53+0000

2026-01-22T14:53+0000

multimedia

infographic

davos

gaza strip

peace

us

donald trump

marco rubio

kosovo

switzerland

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/16/1123509400_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_32c9a44e6d8516dfd4d8a0cc9893c4b3.png

The Board, announced by Trump on January 16, includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British prime minister Tony Blair and World Bank President Ajay Banga. It follows a UN Security Council resolution in November 2025 supporting Trump’s Gaza plan, which includes a temporary international government. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the board. Russia is currently reviewing the scheme and will ask the US to clarify points. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.

2

davos

gaza strip

kosovo

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president donald trump, world economic forum, us-led gaza peace board charter