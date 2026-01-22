https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/which-countries-have-signed-us-led-gaza-peace-board-charter-1123509908.html
Which Countries Have Signed US-led Gaza Peace Board Charter?
The charter for US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza was signed by 19 countries and the self-proclaimed state of Kosovo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The Board, announced by Trump on January 16, includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British prime minister Tony Blair and World Bank President Ajay Banga. It follows a UN Security Council resolution in November 2025 supporting Trump’s Gaza plan, which includes a temporary international government. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the board. Russia is currently reviewing the scheme and will ask the US to clarify points. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.
The Board, announced by Trump on January 16, includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British prime minister Tony Blair and World Bank President Ajay Banga.
It follows a UN Security Council resolution in November 2025 supporting Trump’s Gaza plan, which includes a temporary international government.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the board. Russia is currently reviewing the scheme and will ask the US to clarify points.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.