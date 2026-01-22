International
Which Countries Have Signed US-led Gaza Peace Board Charter?
Which Countries Have Signed US-led Gaza Peace Board Charter?
The charter for US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza was signed by 19 countries and the self-proclaimed state of Kosovo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The Board, announced by Trump on January 16, includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British prime minister Tony Blair and World Bank President Ajay Banga. It follows a UN Security Council resolution in November 2025 supporting Trump’s Gaza plan, which includes a temporary international government. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the board. Russia is currently reviewing the scheme and will ask the US to clarify points. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.
us president donald trump, world economic forum, us-led gaza peace board charter
us president donald trump, world economic forum, us-led gaza peace board charter

Which Countries Have Signed US-led Gaza Peace Board Charter?

14:53 GMT 22.01.2026
The charter for US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza was signed by 19 countries and the self-proclaimed state of Kosovo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The Board, announced by Trump on January 16, includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British prime minister Tony Blair and World Bank President Ajay Banga.
It follows a UN Security Council resolution in November 2025 supporting Trump's Gaza plan, which includes a temporary international government.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the board. Russia is currently reviewing the scheme and will ask the US to clarify points.
Check out Sputnik's infographic for more details.
Which countries signed the US-Formed Gaza peace board charter in Davos? - Sputnik International
Which countries signed the US-Formed Gaza peace board charter in Davos? - Sputnik International
