81 Years Since Soviet Forces’ Liberation of Auschwitz
81 Years Since Soviet Forces’ Liberation of Auschwitz
In January 1945, Soviet forces smashed through German defenses in southern Poland and reached the main camps of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination network.
Over 10,500 prisoners were freed, and the camp’s horrors were revealed. Auschwitz held over one million victims, including Soviet POWs, Jews, Poles, and Roma. The camp witnessed unimaginable suffering, including medical experiments and mass executions. Despite attempts to cover up the crimes, the Red Army's arrival ended the nightmare. Some 231 Soviet soldiers lost their lives in the liberation effort. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.
Over 10,500 prisoners were freed, and the camp’s horrors were revealed. Auschwitz held over one million victims, including Soviet POWs, Jews, Poles, and Roma.
The camp witnessed unimaginable suffering, including medical experiments and mass executions. Despite attempts to cover up the crimes, the Red Army's arrival ended the nightmare. Some 231 Soviet soldiers lost their lives in the liberation effort.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.