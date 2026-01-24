https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/us-scales-directed-energy-weapons---pentagon--1123517296.html

US Scales Directed-Energy Weapons - Pentagon

US Scales Directed-Energy Weapons - Pentagon

Sputnik International

US military's Chief Technology Office has confirmed in a post on X that the Pentagon possesses directed energy weapons like high-powered lasers and microwaves.

2026-01-24T07:23+0000

2026-01-24T07:23+0000

2026-01-24T07:23+0000

military

pentagon

military & intelligence

russia

northrop grumman

lockheed martin

laser weapons

microwaves

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103222/96/1032229687_0:54:1000:617_1920x0_80_0_0_52e04cfbe5a8d5df9de87da53ca1f498.jpg

The Chief Technology Office's post is accompanied by a graphic image of a device blasting a red laser into the sky, with the emblazoned words: "Light speed lethality. Directed energy dominant." Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and other corporations are believed to be developing these kinds of weapons. The USSR was a pioneer in laser tech for both civilian and military use of such systems. It created a lineup of experimental laser weapons including the Terra-3 missile defense system, the 1K17 Szhatie ground-based laser combat platform, the Beriev A-60 airborne laser lab, and the Polyus laser-armed orbital weapons platform. Russia has built the Peresvet air defense and anti-satellite warfare system, which can blind enemy satellites up to 1,500 km away.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/most-powerful-laser-installation-in-the-world-meet-russias-ufl-2m-tsar-laser-1119751816.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pentagon confirms it has directed-energy weapons, what is the most powerful laser, high-powered lasers and microwaves, why is russia building the world's most powerful laser, who has directed-energy weapons