US Scales Directed-Energy Weapons - Pentagon
US military's Chief Technology Office has confirmed in a post on X that the Pentagon possesses directed energy weapons like high-powered lasers and microwaves.
Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and other corporations are believed to be developing these kinds of weapons. The USSR was a pioneer in laser tech for both civilian and military use of such systems. It created a lineup of experimental laser weapons including the Terra-3 missile defense system, the 1K17 Szhatie ground-based laser combat platform, the Beriev A-60 airborne laser lab, and the Polyus laser-armed orbital weapons platform. Russia has built the Peresvet air defense and anti-satellite warfare system, which can blind enemy satellites up to 1,500 km away.
The Chief Technology Office's post is accompanied by a graphic image of a device blasting a red laser into the sky, with the emblazoned words: "Light speed lethality. Directed energy dominant."
“Yes, the Department of War has directed energy weapons. Yes, we are scaling them,” the post is captioned.
Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and other corporations are believed to be developing these kinds of weapons.
The USSR was a pioneer in laser tech
for both civilian and military use of such systems. It created a lineup of experimental laser weapons including the Terra-3 missile defense system, the 1K17 Szhatie ground-based laser combat platform, the Beriev A-60 airborne laser lab, and the Polyus laser-armed orbital weapons platform.
Russia has built the Peresvet air defense and anti-satellite warfare system, which can blind enemy satellites up to 1,500 km away.
