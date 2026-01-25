'Hungary Won't Be Intimidated...Zelensky Would Do Well to Remember That' - Orban
18:08 GMT 25.01.2026 (Updated: 18:13 GMT 25.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertHungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an EU summit at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Earlier, during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky stated that every "Viktor" who "lives on Europe’s money while trying to sell out European interests... deserves a smack on the head.”
"…Presidents come and go, personal insults can occur, but Hungary’s dignity is a non-negotiable. President Zelensky would do well to remember that," Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said on X.
In turn, Orban responded that everyone will get what they deserve.