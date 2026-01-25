https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/hungary-will-not-be-intimidated-zelensky-would-do-well-to-remember-that-orban-1123526568.html

'Hungary Won't Be Intimidated...Zelensky Would Do Well to Remember That' - Orban

Hungary’s dignity is a non-negotiable. President Zelensky would do well to remember that," Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said on X.

"…Presidents come and go, personal insults can occur, but Hungary’s dignity is a non-negotiable. President Zelensky would do well to remember that," Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said on X.Earlier, during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky stated that every "Viktor" who "lives on Europe’s money while trying to sell out European interests... deserves a smack on the head.” In turn, Orban responded that everyone will get what they deserve.

