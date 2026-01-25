https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-facilities-1123524869.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure Facilities

Sputnik International

Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian energy facility, as well as a storage and launch site for long-range drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian armed forces battlegroups struck an energy infrastructure facility that supports the activities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, a production workshop, storage and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 159 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

