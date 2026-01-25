https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-facilities-1123524869.html
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian armed forces battlegroups struck an energy infrastructure facility that supports the activities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, a production workshop, storage and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 159 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian energy facility, as well as a storage and launch site for long-range drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian armed forces battlegroups struck an energy infrastructure facility that supports the activities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, a production workshop, storage and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 159 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Tsentr battlegroup
has improved its frontline positions and inflicted losses on Ukrainian armed formations in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Dnepropetrovsk region, with Ukrainian losses reaching up to 375 personnel and one tank
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 215 personnel and one armored combat vehicle over the past day in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Yug battlegroup,
the ministry said, adding that Russia's Sever battlegroup
has eliminated up to 175 Ukrainian troops
Russia's Zapad battlegroup
also improved its frontline positions and inflicted losses on Ukrainian units in several areas of the Kharkov region and the DPR, with Ukrainian losses exceeding 200 personnel
Ukrainian forces also lost up to 315 personnel over the past day in the area of operations of Russia's Vostok battlegroup
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup
also eliminated up to 55 Ukrainian personnel and 11 vehicles