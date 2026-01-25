https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/us-homeland-security-secretary-accuses-minnesota-governor-of-provoking-protesters-1123523430.html

US Homeland Security Secretary Accuses Minnesota Governor of Provoking Protesters

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz of provoking protesters, claiming that the man, who was shot and killed of Friday, was armed and dangerous.

A new wave of protests erupted in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday after a Border Patrol officer shot and killed a man who approached law enforcement with a gun during a raid against undocumented immigrants. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the officer opened fire in self-defense after the Venezuelan migrant could not be disarmed. She emphasized that Walz's actions were only fueling fear and violence among protesters. Also, in early January, an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agent shot a protester in Minneapolis who refused to exit her car because he believed she was attempting to run over law enforcement.

