US Homeland Security Secretary Accuses Minnesota Governor of Provoking Protesters
US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz of provoking protesters, claiming that the man, who was shot and killed of Friday, was armed and dangerous.
A new wave of protests erupted in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday after a Border Patrol officer shot and killed a man who approached law enforcement with a gun during a raid against undocumented immigrants. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the officer opened fire in self-defense after the Venezuelan migrant could not be disarmed. She emphasized that Walz's actions were only fueling fear and violence among protesters. Also, in early January, an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agent shot a protester in Minneapolis who refused to exit her car because he believed she was attempting to run over law enforcement.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz of provoking protesters, claiming that the man, who was shot and killed of Friday, was armed and dangerous.
A new wave of protests erupted in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday after a Border Patrol officer shot and killed a man who approached law enforcement with a gun during a raid against undocumented immigrants. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the officer opened fire in self-defense after the Venezuelan migrant could not be disarmed.
"This individual showed up to a law enforcement operation with a weapon and dozens of rounds of ammunition. He wasn't there to peacefully protest. He was there to perpetuate violence. And he was asked to show up and to continue to resist by a governor who is irresponsible and has a long history of corruption and lying," Noem said at a press conference.
She emphasized that Walz's actions were only fueling fear and violence among protesters.
"I remind you that Governor Walz today in his press conference said that our officers were not even law enforcement, which is a lie. He has called them a 'Gestapo'. He has encouraged residents and citizens and violent rioters to resist. He has doxed their identities, putting themselves and their families' lives in jeopardy. He has refused to turn over murders to federal law enforcement officers. He has protected illegal criminals," Noem said.
Also, in early January, an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agent shot a protester in Minneapolis who refused to exit her car because he believed she was attempting to run over law enforcement.