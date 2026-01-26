https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/gold-silver-hit-new-all-time-highs-above-5100-109-per-ounce-respectively-1123528739.html

Gold Shatters $5,100; Silver Soars Past $109 as Metals Hit Record Highs

Gold Shatters $5,100; Silver Soars Past $109 as Metals Hit Record Highs

Sputnik International

Gold and silver prices continue rally on Monday morning, reaching all-time highs of over $5,100 and $109 per ounce, respectively, according to trading data.

2026-01-26T09:27+0000

2026-01-26T09:27+0000

2026-01-26T09:37+0000

economy

gold

silver

platinum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112487926_0:131:2648:1621_1920x0_80_0_0_5a95dec92078fc8781f9502d85a4ea2b.jpg

As of 04:06 GMT, April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange were trading up 1.82% from the previous close, or $91.30, at $5,109.71 per ounce. Earlier in the trading session, prices reached a record high of $5,128.85 per ounce. March silver futures, meanwhile, saw a 6.49% surge to $107.92 per ounce, peaking at fresh record of $109.32 earlier in the session.Platinum also hit a fresh all-time high of $2,897 per ounce.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gold, silver, record, high, ounce, new york, trading, platinum, futures