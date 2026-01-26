https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/gold-silver-hit-new-all-time-highs-above-5100-109-per-ounce-respectively-1123528739.html
Gold Shatters $5,100; Silver Soars Past $109 as Metals Hit Record Highs
Gold Shatters $5,100; Silver Soars Past $109 as Metals Hit Record Highs
Sputnik International
Gold and silver prices continue rally on Monday morning, reaching all-time highs of over $5,100 and $109 per ounce, respectively, according to trading data.
2026-01-26T09:27+0000
2026-01-26T09:27+0000
2026-01-26T09:37+0000
economy
gold
silver
platinum
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112487926_0:131:2648:1621_1920x0_80_0_0_5a95dec92078fc8781f9502d85a4ea2b.jpg
As of 04:06 GMT, April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange were trading up 1.82% from the previous close, or $91.30, at $5,109.71 per ounce. Earlier in the trading session, prices reached a record high of $5,128.85 per ounce. March silver futures, meanwhile, saw a 6.49% surge to $107.92 per ounce, peaking at fresh record of $109.32 earlier in the session.Platinum also hit a fresh all-time high of $2,897 per ounce.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112487926_156:0:2492:1752_1920x0_80_0_0_0c3715eccee78886b8f574413e4280b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gold, silver, record, high, ounce, new york, trading, platinum, futures
gold, silver, record, high, ounce, new york, trading, platinum, futures
Gold Shatters $5,100; Silver Soars Past $109 as Metals Hit Record Highs
09:27 GMT 26.01.2026 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 26.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gold and silver extended their rally on Monday, hitting record highs above $5,100 and $109 per ounce, respectively, according to trading data.
As of 04:06 GMT, April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange were trading up 1.82% from the previous close, or $91.30, at $5,109.71 per ounce. Earlier in the trading session, prices reached a record high of $5,128.85 per ounce.
March silver futures, meanwhile, saw a 6.49% surge to $107.92 per ounce, peaking at fresh record of $109.32 earlier in the session.
Platinum also hit a fresh all-time high of $2,897 per ounce.