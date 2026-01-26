https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/winter-storm-leaves-over-1-million-without-power-across-us--reports-1123527001.html

Winter Storm Leaves Over 1 Million Without Power Across US — Reports

Winter Storm Leaves Over 1 Million Without Power Across US — Reports

Sputnik International

More than 1 million households across the United States were left without electricity as a major winter storm brought snow, ice and freezing rain from Texas to New England, according to BBC and NBC News.

2026-01-26T04:43+0000

2026-01-26T04:43+0000

2026-01-26T07:40+0000

americas

us

national weather service

texas

louisiana

new england

snow

snowstorm

storm

extreme weather

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1a/1123527201_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7deacb0ac1dd555f71f16eed9288046.jpg

US authorities reported storm-related hypothermia deaths in Louisiana and Texas, while nearly 185 million people were placed under winter weather alerts. The National Weather Service warned of “life-threatening” conditions, particularly due to ice accumulation.According to NBC News, almost 12,000 flights were canceled nationwide, power outages spread across multiple states, and several state governments declared emergencies as conditions were expected to remain hazardous into the coming days.

americas

texas

louisiana

new england

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Anatoly Dontsov

Anatoly Dontsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Anatoly Dontsov

weather conditions, winter apocalypse, snowpocalypse, snowmageddon, winter weather alert, snowstorm, panic, snowy weather, panicing americans, no power