Winter Storm Leaves Over 1 Million Without Power Across US — Reports
More than 1 million households across the United States were left without electricity as a major winter storm brought snow, ice and freezing rain from Texas to New England, according to BBC and NBC News.
US authorities reported storm-related hypothermia deaths in Louisiana and Texas, while nearly 185 million people were placed under winter weather alerts. The National Weather Service warned of “life-threatening” conditions, particularly due to ice accumulation.According to NBC News, almost 12,000 flights were canceled nationwide, power outages spread across multiple states, and several state governments declared emergencies as conditions were expected to remain hazardous into the coming days.
04:43 GMT 26.01.2026 (Updated: 07:40 GMT 26.01.2026)
