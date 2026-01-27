https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/doomsday-clock-now-85-seconds-to-midnight-closest-it-has-ever-been--1123537976.html
Doomsday Clock Now 85 Seconds to Midnight, Closest It Has Ever Been
Doomsday clock is now 85 seconds to midnight, and it is the closest it has ever been, President and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Alexandra Bell said on Tuesday.
“It is a hard truth, but this is our reality. It is now 85 seconds to midnight. This is the closest the world has ever been to midnight,” Bell told reporters. In 2025, the Doomsday clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Doomsday clock is now 85 seconds to midnight, and it is the closest it has ever been, President and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Alexandra Bell said on Tuesday.
“It is a hard truth, but this is our reality. It is now 85 seconds to midnight. This is the closest the world has ever been to midnight,” Bell told reporters.
In 2025, the Doomsday clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight.
