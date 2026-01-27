International
Doomsday Clock Now 85 Seconds to Midnight, Closest It Has Ever Been
“It is a hard truth, but this is our reality. It is now 85 seconds to midnight. This is the closest the world has ever been to midnight,” Bell told reporters. In 2025, the Doomsday clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight.
Doomsday Clock Now 85 Seconds to Midnight, Closest It Has Ever Been

16:15 GMT 27.01.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinThe Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announces the latest decision on the "Doomsday Clock" minute hand, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at the National Press Club Broadcast Center, in Washington. This year, Jan. 2024, the clock will remain set to 90 seconds to midnight. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announces the latest decision on the Doomsday Clock minute hand, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at the National Press Club Broadcast Center, in Washington. This year, Jan. 2024, the clock will remain set to 90 seconds to midnight. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Doomsday clock is now 85 seconds to midnight, and it is the closest it has ever been, President and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Alexandra Bell said on Tuesday.
“It is a hard truth, but this is our reality. It is now 85 seconds to midnight. This is the closest the world has ever been to midnight,” Bell told reporters.
In 2025, the Doomsday clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight.
