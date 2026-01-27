International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/pentagon-to-spend-56-billion-on-unified-process-management-platform-salesforce---statement-1123531940.html
Pentagon to Spend $5.6 Billion on Unified Process Management Platform Salesforce - Statement
Pentagon to Spend $5.6 Billion on Unified Process Management Platform Salesforce - Statement
Sputnik International
The US Department of War has awarded a $5.6 billion contract to Computable Insights LLC for the deployment of a unified data and process management platform based on Salesforce, the Pentagon said in a statement.
2026-01-27T05:05+0000
2026-01-27T05:05+0000
americas
pentagon
military & intelligence
us
leak
data leak
us department of defense (dod)
data security
secure communications
signal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123531773_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d9bca55c6f2ef0798283f85e361144d.jpg
“Computable Insights LLC … was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract to establish a decentralized enterprise agreement for Salesforce products and outcome-based services for the Department of War,” the department said.According to the Department of War, the total value of the contract is $5,644,302,996, with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2035. Work locations and funding will be determined with each individual order, while bids were solicited online with only one received.Salesforce describes its platform as a cloud-based enterprise solution focused on centralized data management, process integration, and secure digital infrastructure, including AI-enabled tools.The contract follows several high-profile data security controversies involving the Pentagon in 2025. In June, an investigation was launched into a leak related to potential US strikes on Iran, while earlier reports said information about planned strikes on Yemen had circulated online after being shared in a private Signal chat.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/pentagon-chief-shares-data-on-yemen-strikes-in-yet-another-chat---reports-1121901499.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123531773_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e46c0f97cdc3db8763991678b96c2d46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
data security, cloud storage, cloud solutions, secure storage, pentagon, houthis, us strikes, us-yemen war, strikes against houthis, us, us strikes on yemen, us strikes on houthis, red sea, red sea crisis, air strikes, us dominance, us arrogance, hegseth signal, signal app, signal chat, chat leak, data leak, data security
data security, cloud storage, cloud solutions, secure storage, pentagon, houthis, us strikes, us-yemen war, strikes against houthis, us, us strikes on yemen, us strikes on houthis, red sea, red sea crisis, air strikes, us dominance, us arrogance, hegseth signal, signal app, signal chat, chat leak, data leak, data security

Pentagon to Spend $5.6 Billion on Unified Process Management Platform Salesforce - Statement

05:05 GMT 27.01.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington
The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
The US Department of War has awarded a $5.6 billion contract to Computable Insights LLC for the deployment of a unified data and process management platform based on Salesforce, the Pentagon said in a statement.
“Computable Insights LLC … was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract to establish a decentralized enterprise agreement for Salesforce products and outcome-based services for the Department of War,” the department said.
According to the Department of War, the total value of the contract is $5,644,302,996, with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2035. Work locations and funding will be determined with each individual order, while bids were solicited online with only one received.
Salesforce describes its platform as a cloud-based enterprise solution focused on centralized data management, process integration, and secure digital infrastructure, including AI-enabled tools.
The contract follows several high-profile data security controversies involving the Pentagon in 2025. In June, an investigation was launched into a leak related to potential US strikes on Iran, while earlier reports said information about planned strikes on Yemen had circulated online after being shared in a private Signal chat.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2025
Americas
Pentagon Chief Shares Data on Yemen Strikes in Yet Another Chat - Reports
21 April 2025, 04:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала