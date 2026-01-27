https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/pentagon-to-spend-56-billion-on-unified-process-management-platform-salesforce---statement-1123531940.html
Pentagon to Spend $5.6 Billion on Unified Process Management Platform Salesforce - Statement
The US Department of War has awarded a $5.6 billion contract to Computable Insights LLC for the deployment of a unified data and process management platform based on Salesforce, the Pentagon said in a statement.
“Computable Insights LLC … was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract to establish a decentralized enterprise agreement for Salesforce products and outcome-based services for the Department of War,” the department said.According to the Department of War, the total value of the contract is $5,644,302,996, with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2035. Work locations and funding will be determined with each individual order, while bids were solicited online with only one received.Salesforce describes its platform as a cloud-based enterprise solution focused on centralized data management, process integration, and secure digital infrastructure, including AI-enabled tools.The contract follows several high-profile data security controversies involving the Pentagon in 2025. In June, an investigation was launched into a leak related to potential US strikes on Iran, while earlier reports said information about planned strikes on Yemen had circulated online after being shared in a private Signal chat.
