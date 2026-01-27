https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/pentagon-to-spend-56-billion-on-unified-process-management-platform-salesforce---statement-1123531940.html

Pentagon to Spend $5.6 Billion on Unified Process Management Platform Salesforce - Statement

Pentagon to Spend $5.6 Billion on Unified Process Management Platform Salesforce - Statement

Sputnik International

The US Department of War has awarded a $5.6 billion contract to Computable Insights LLC for the deployment of a unified data and process management platform based on Salesforce, the Pentagon said in a statement.

2026-01-27T05:05+0000

2026-01-27T05:05+0000

2026-01-27T05:05+0000

americas

pentagon

military & intelligence

us

leak

data leak

us department of defense (dod)

data security

secure communications

signal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123531773_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d9bca55c6f2ef0798283f85e361144d.jpg

“Computable Insights LLC … was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract to establish a decentralized enterprise agreement for Salesforce products and outcome-based services for the Department of War,” the department said.According to the Department of War, the total value of the contract is $5,644,302,996, with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2035. Work locations and funding will be determined with each individual order, while bids were solicited online with only one received.Salesforce describes its platform as a cloud-based enterprise solution focused on centralized data management, process integration, and secure digital infrastructure, including AI-enabled tools.The contract follows several high-profile data security controversies involving the Pentagon in 2025. In June, an investigation was launched into a leak related to potential US strikes on Iran, while earlier reports said information about planned strikes on Yemen had circulated online after being shared in a private Signal chat.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/pentagon-chief-shares-data-on-yemen-strikes-in-yet-another-chat---reports-1121901499.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

data security, cloud storage, cloud solutions, secure storage, pentagon, houthis, us strikes, us-yemen war, strikes against houthis, us, us strikes on yemen, us strikes on houthis, red sea, red sea crisis, air strikes, us dominance, us arrogance, hegseth signal, signal app, signal chat, chat leak, data leak, data security