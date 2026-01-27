https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/us-military-buildup-on-land-air-and-sea-raises-fears-of-imminent-attack-on-iran---expert--1123533705.html

US Military Buildup on Land, Air, and Sea Raises Fears of Imminent Attack on Iran - Expert

The US and Israel "have outlined a plan for the next phase in resolving the Iranian issue... The level of military readiness at all levels in Iran is high and has reached a red line," Lebanese expert Brigadier General Malik Ayub tells Sputnik.

However, Israel is unlikely to participate in a war against the country, Ayub notes. Its involvement would be a "serious mistake," given its inability to withstand the previous confrontation with Iran. The expert suggests that if war breaks out, Iran will strike Israel to use it as leverage against the US, and if Israel joins the conflict, the war will be devastating and with unpredictable outcomes.As for the American military bases in the region, Iran will consider them US territory, not Arab land, Ayub believes. He also mentions that Hezbollah could use a war as a "golden opportunity" to liberate five positions in southern Lebanon, shifting the balance of power both domestically and internationally. Speaking about Iran's allies in the region, Ayub notes that the conflict would threaten the Gulf states' interests, particularly Saudi Arabia, by jeopardizing the Strait of Hormuz and disrupting access to significant oil supplies and global maritime trade.

