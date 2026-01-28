https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/trump-expects-impeachment-attempt-if-democrats-win-congress-1123538985.html
Trump Expects Impeachment Attempt If Democrats Win Congress
Trump Expects Impeachment Attempt If Democrats Win Congress
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he expects the Democrats to initiate impeachment proceedings against him if Republicans lose in the... 28.01.2026, Sputnik International
“They’ll probably try and impeach me,” Trump said, referring to Democrats if Republicans lose the House or the Senate in 2026.
