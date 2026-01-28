https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/trump-expects-impeachment-attempt-if-democrats-win-congress-1123538985.html

Trump Expects Impeachment Attempt If Democrats Win Congress

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he expects the Democrats to initiate impeachment proceedings against him if Republicans lose in the

“They’ll probably try and impeach me,” Trump said, referring to Democrats if Republicans lose the House or the Senate in 2026.

