Trump Expects Impeachment Attempt If Democrats Win Congress
Trump Expects Impeachment Attempt If Democrats Win Congress
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he expects the Democrats to initiate impeachment proceedings against him if Republicans lose in the... 28.01.2026
“They’ll probably try and impeach me,” Trump said, referring to Democrats if Republicans lose the House or the Senate in 2026.
us, donald trump, democrats, republicans, impeachment, impeachment probe against president trump, elections, us midterm elections, us elections, parliamentary elections, congress, us congress, us senate, us house, us house of representatives

Trump Expects Impeachment Attempt If Democrats Win Congress

05:03 GMT 28.01.2026
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2026
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he expects the Democrats to initiate impeachment proceedings against him if Republicans lose in the 2026 Congress elections.
“They’ll probably try and impeach me,” Trump said, referring to Democrats if Republicans lose the House or the Senate in 2026.
