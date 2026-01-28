https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/trump-warns-against-al-maliki-returning-as-iraqs-prime-minister-1123538479.html
Trump Warns Against Al-Maliki Returning as Iraq’s Prime Minister
Trump Warns Against Al-Maliki Returning as Iraq’s Prime Minister
Sputnik International
President Donald Trump said Iraq could make a “very bad choice” by “reinstalling Nouri al Maliki as Prime Minister.”
2026-01-28T04:42+0000
2026-01-28T04:42+0000
2026-01-28T04:42+0000
world
donald trump
us
nouri al-maliki
nouri maliki
iraq
iraq war
iraq war
us hegemony
war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1c/1123538573_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fdcd7600ebf8d793b931186142c4d558.jpg
"I’m hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister. Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again. Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq and, if we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom. MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/pentagon-recruitment-struggling-as-iraq-afghan-war-vets-warn-youth-against-service-1115524557.html
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1c/1123538573_284:0:3015:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7780f037a709c6c13270854cbc5cd77b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-iraq war, war in iraq, iraq war, strikes on iraq, mad king, emperor trump, king trump, us aid, us military aid, us arms, us weapons, weapons supply, oil extraction, oil production, oil refinement
us-iraq war, war in iraq, iraq war, strikes on iraq, mad king, emperor trump, king trump, us aid, us military aid, us arms, us weapons, weapons supply, oil extraction, oil production, oil refinement
Trump Warns Against Al-Maliki Returning as Iraq’s Prime Minister
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump said Iraq could make a “very bad choice” by “reinstalling Nouri al Maliki as Prime Minister.”
"I’m hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister. Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again. Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq and, if we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom. MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
11 December 2023, 19:37 GMT