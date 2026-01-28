https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/trump-warns-against-al-maliki-returning-as-iraqs-prime-minister-1123538479.html

Trump Warns Against Al-Maliki Returning as Iraq’s Prime Minister

President Donald Trump said Iraq could make a “very bad choice” by “reinstalling Nouri al Maliki as Prime Minister.”

"I’m hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister. Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again. Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq and, if we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom. MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

