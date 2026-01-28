International
Trump Warns Against Al-Maliki Returning as Iraq's Prime Minister
President Donald Trump said Iraq could make a "very bad choice" by "reinstalling Nouri al Maliki as Prime Minister."
"I’m hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister. Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again. Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq and, if we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom. MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump Warns Against Al-Maliki Returning as Iraq’s Prime Minister

04:42 GMT 28.01.2026
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump said Iraq could make a "very bad choice" by "reinstalling Nouri al Maliki as Prime Minister."
