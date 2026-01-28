https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/work-on-ukrainian-settlement-underway---kremlin-1123541058.html

Work on Ukrainian Settlement Underway - Kremlin

Work on Ukrainian Settlement Underway - Kremlin

Work on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, work is underway. And it is good that it started in the form of direct contacts," Peskov told reporters. Russia is open to the negotiation process on Ukraine, the spokesman said. "Of course, everything will depend on the constructive position of the counterparts. Russia continues to remain open to the negotiation process," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether there is progress in the negotiation process, from the Kremlin's point of view.The trilateral negotiations on Ukraine complicated and are being conducted at the level of experts, Dmitry Peskov said.Moscow considers the fact of the beginning of a discussion of difficult topics related to the settlement in Ukraine to already be some progress, Peskov added.Only the Russian Defense Ministry can provide information about any losses during the special military operation, Peskov said.The agenda of negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa in Moscow includes bilateral cooperation and the exchange of views on the situation in the region, Peskov said."There are many issues on the agenda related to bilateral cooperation, primarily in the economic sphere. And also an exchange of views on the situation in the region," Peskov told reporters.Putin and Sharaa have a lot to talk about on the situation in the region, the official said, adding that they will also touch upon topics related to the presence of the Russian armed forces in Syria.

