https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/russia-has-not-seen-security-guarantees-agreement-between-us-ukraine---lavrov-1123548644.html

Russia Has Not Seen Security Guarantees Agreement Between US, Ukraine - Lavrov

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian side has not seen the agreement on the security guarantees between Washington and Kiev that Ukrainian officials are talking about, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

2026-01-29T15:45+0000

world

sergey lavrov

volodymyr zelensky

russia

kiev

ukraine

us

security guarantees

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121610482_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_5e3ea8ce2c5b7354566227142e503280.jpg

On Sunday, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States was 100% ready. At the same time, Russia has not seen the entire "20-point plan" promoted by Kiev and the West, but even the interim versions do not include a requirement to respect minority rights, the foreign minister added.

russia

kiev

ukraine

2026

security guarantees between washington and kiev, ukrainian officials, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov