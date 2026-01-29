https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/russia-has-not-seen-security-guarantees-agreement-between-us-ukraine---lavrov-1123548644.html
Russia Has Not Seen Security Guarantees Agreement Between US, Ukraine - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian side has not seen the agreement on the security guarantees between Washington and Kiev that Ukrainian officials are talking about, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
On Sunday, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States was 100% ready. At the same time, Russia has not seen the entire "20-point plan" promoted by Kiev and the West, but even the interim versions do not include a requirement to respect minority rights, the foreign minister added.
On Sunday, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States was 100% ready.
"We have not seen the agreement with the United States that Volodymyr Zelensky, his Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and a number of other Ukrainian officials are now talking about on every corner," Lavrov said in an interview with a Turkish broadcaster and Turkiye newspaper.
At the same time, Russia has not seen the entire "20-point plan" promoted by Kiev and the West, but even the interim versions do not include a requirement to respect minority rights, the foreign minister added.