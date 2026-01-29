International
Trump Calls Powell 'Moron', Wants Lower Interest Rate Because US Inflation Not Threatening
Trump Calls Powell 'Moron', Wants Lower Interest Rate Because US Inflation Not Threatening
Trump Calls Powell 'Moron', Wants Lower Interest Rate Because US Inflation Not Threatening

15:14 GMT 29.01.2026
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday called Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell a "moron" for not lowering the interest rate despite the fact that current US inflation is not a problem.
"We should have a substantially lower rate now that even this moron admits inflation is no longer a problem or threat," Trump wrote on truth Social.
In his publication, the president once again praised US tariffs imposed on other countries.
"The Tariffs being charged to them, while bringing in $BILLIONS to us, still allows most of them to have a significant trade surplus, though much smaller, with our beautiful, formerly abused Country," Trump said.
US leader then wrote that he has been "very nice, kind, and gentle" to countries all over the world, and warned that "with a mere flip of the pen," more tariffs could be imposed, bringing the US even more profit.
On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve decided to maintain the key interest rate at the 3.5-3.75 range. Powell said that the current stance of monetary policy is considered as appropriate to promote progress toward both our maximum employment and 2% inflation goals.
Earlier this month, Powell said that the US Justice Department has been threatening him with criminal charges in connection with his congressional testimony regarding the renovation of the Fed headquarters. However, the Fed chairman added these charges are related to his refusal to follow Trump's demands to lower interest rates.
Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell for his slow pace of interest rate cuts and also mentioned the possibility of firing the Fed chairman. Trump has also argued that Powell's actions are costing the US trillions of dollars and accused him of conducting "the most incompetent, or corrupt, renovations of a building" in history.
