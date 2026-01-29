International
US Hands Over to Venezuela Oil Tanker Confiscated in January - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is handing over an oil tanker, confiscated in January, to Venezuela, the Reuters news agency reported, citing US officials.
This is reportedly the first case of the United States returning a confiscated tanker to Venezuela. According to the officials, the United States will return the tanker Sophia. The reason for the move has not been specified. On January 7, the US Southern Command said that the US military had apprehended the stateless tanker Sophia in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and escorted the vessel to the United States.
US Hands Over to Venezuela Oil Tanker Confiscated in January - Reports

04:34 GMT 29.01.2026
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is handing over an oil tanker, confiscated in January, to Venezuela, the Reuters news agency reported, citing US officials.
This is reportedly the first case of the United States returning a confiscated tanker to Venezuela.
According to the officials, the United States will return the tanker Sophia. The reason for the move has not been specified.
On January 7, the US Southern Command said that the US military had apprehended the stateless tanker Sophia in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and escorted the vessel to the United States.
Americas
US Seized Tanker Near Venezuela Over Suspicions for Shipping Sanctioned Oil - Bondi
11 December 2025, 03:19 GMT
11 December 2025, 03:19 GMT
