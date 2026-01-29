https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/us-hands-over-to-venezuela-oil-tanker-confiscated-in-january---reports-1123543942.html

US Hands Over to Venezuela Oil Tanker Confiscated in January - Reports

The United States is handing over an oil tanker, confiscated in January, to Venezuela, the Reuters news agency reported, citing US officials.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122354995_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6dec3d7ad1b57e5c737092948a8cf90d.jpg

This is reportedly the first case of the United States returning a confiscated tanker to Venezuela. According to the officials, the United States will return the tanker Sophia. The reason for the move has not been specified. On January 7, the US Southern Command said that the US military had apprehended the stateless tanker Sophia in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and escorted the vessel to the United States.

2026

