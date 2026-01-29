https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/us-hands-over-to-venezuela-oil-tanker-confiscated-in-january---reports-1123543942.html
US Hands Over to Venezuela Oil Tanker Confiscated in January - Reports
US Hands Over to Venezuela Oil Tanker Confiscated in January - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is handing over an oil tanker, confiscated in January, to Venezuela, the Reuters news agency reported, citing US officials.
2026-01-29T04:34+0000
2026-01-29T04:34+0000
2026-01-29T04:34+0000
americas
us
venezuela
us southern command (southcom)
oil
oil trade
oil exports
oil supplies
us hegemony
hegemony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122354995_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6dec3d7ad1b57e5c737092948a8cf90d.jpg
This is reportedly the first case of the United States returning a confiscated tanker to Venezuela. According to the officials, the United States will return the tanker Sophia. The reason for the move has not been specified. On January 7, the US Southern Command said that the US military had apprehended the stateless tanker Sophia in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and escorted the vessel to the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/us-seized-tanker-near-venezuela-over-suspicions-for-shipping-sanctioned-oil---bondi-1123272982.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122354995_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1d599ac8458dad11ce1e44689a511eb1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
oil tanker, venezuelan tanker, us-venezuela relations, us-venezuela war, war of aggression, unprovoked war, war on venezuela, economic sanctions, sanctioned fleet, sanctioned tanker, sanctioned oil, under sanctions
oil tanker, venezuelan tanker, us-venezuela relations, us-venezuela war, war of aggression, unprovoked war, war on venezuela, economic sanctions, sanctioned fleet, sanctioned tanker, sanctioned oil, under sanctions
US Hands Over to Venezuela Oil Tanker Confiscated in January - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is handing over an oil tanker, confiscated in January, to Venezuela, the Reuters news agency reported, citing US officials.
This is reportedly the first case of the United States returning a confiscated tanker to Venezuela.
According to the officials, the United States will return the tanker Sophia. The reason for the move has not been specified.
On January 7, the US Southern Command said that the US military had apprehended the stateless tanker Sophia in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and escorted the vessel to the United States.
11 December 2025, 03:19 GMT