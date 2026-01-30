https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/us-allows-drilling-export-purchase-and-sale-of-venezuelan-oil-for-us-entities---treasury-1123551169.html

US Allows Drilling, Export, Purchase and Sale of Venezuelan Oil for US Entities - Treasury

US Allows Drilling, Export, Purchase and Sale of Venezuelan Oil for US Entities - Treasury

Sputnik International

The United States has authorized transactions on drilling, purchasing, selling, and exporting Venezuelan oil for entities registered in the United States, the US Treasury said in a published document.

2026-01-30T03:37+0000

2026-01-30T03:37+0000

2026-01-30T04:25+0000

americas

us

venezuela

us treasury

donald trump

nicolas maduro

oil trade

oil exports

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123353389_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_351440810e34a21d3b6565a611173e7b.jpg

"All transactions prohibited by the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 591 (the VSR), including those involving the Government of Venezuela, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA), or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest (collectively, “PdVSA Entities”), that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the lifting, exportation, reexportation, sale, resale, supply, storage, marketing, purchase, delivery, or transportation of Venezuelan origin oil, including the refining of such oil, by an established U.S. entity are authorized," the document reads. On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges. On January 7, Trump said that the Venezuelan interim authorities had agreed to turn over from 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, and vowed to use the gained money to the benefit of the people of both countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/rubio-says-there-is-no-war-against-venezuela-us-did-not-occupy-country-1123543007.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us treasury licences, us oil license in venezuela, us oil trade with venezuela, us takes oil from venezuela