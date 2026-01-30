https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/us-allows-drilling-export-purchase-and-sale-of-venezuelan-oil-for-us-entities---treasury-1123551169.html
US Allows Drilling, Export, Purchase and Sale of Venezuelan Oil for US Entities - Treasury
US Allows Drilling, Export, Purchase and Sale of Venezuelan Oil for US Entities - Treasury
03:37 GMT 30.01.2026 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 30.01.2026)
The United States has authorized transactions on drilling, purchasing, selling, and exporting Venezuelan oil for entities registered in the United States, the US Treasury said in a published document.
"All transactions prohibited by the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 591 (the VSR), including those involving the Government of Venezuela, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA), or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest (collectively, “PdVSA Entities”), that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the lifting, exportation, reexportation, sale, resale, supply, storage, marketing, purchase, delivery, or transportation of Venezuelan origin oil, including the refining of such oil, by an established U.S. entity are authorized," the document reads.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges.
On January 7, Trump said that the Venezuelan interim authorities had agreed to turn over from 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, and vowed to use the gained money to the benefit of the people of both countries.