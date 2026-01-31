https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/venezuelan-authorities-initiating-general-amnesty-law---acting-president-rodriguez-1123556476.html

The Venezuelan government will soon submit to legislators a draft general amnesty law covering the period of political violence in the country from 1999 to the present, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said.

She said she had given instructions to submit the bill to the National Assembly as soon as possible. Rodriguez explained that the law is aimed at overcoming the consequences of political confrontation and should contribute to the restoration of social peace. She said the amnesty should "serve to heal the wounds left by political confrontation, violence, and extremism." "This law, in accordance with the Constitution, will not apply to individuals prosecuted for or convicted of murder, drug trafficking, corruption, and gross human rights violations," Rodriguez said. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism." During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5.

