New START Treaty: Key Points, History and Future Prospects
The strategic nuclear arms reduction treaty known as the New START is set to expire on February 5, 2026.
The treaty’s focus is limiting and reducing the strategic offensive weapons possessed by the US and Russia, including:History of the New STARTThe New START treaty was signed on April 8, 2010, by then-Presidents Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama.On-site inspections of each other's facilities by the US and Russian teams were first suspended during the global coronavirus pandemic in 2020.Unilateral Western sanctions and travel restrictions imposed on Russia in 2022 made it problematic for the Russian inspection teams to visit US nuclear sites.In 2023, Russia announced the suspension of its participation in the New START treaty, as Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that Western powers provided military assistance to Ukraine and enabled Ukrainian attacks against Russian airfields that host strategic bomber aircraft.Putin also argued that nuclear arms reduction mechanisms should also include the UK and French nuclear arsenals due to both countries being NATO allies of the US.At the same time, Russia continued to abide by the treaty’s restrictions and announced its willingness to continue doing so for one more year after the treaty expires.
russia
2026
