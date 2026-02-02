https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/sell-america-to-global-realignment-brics-de-dollarization-helps-handle-us-driven-financial-storm-1123566856.html

'Sell America' to Global Realignment: BRICS De-Dollarization Helps Handle US-Driven Financial Storm

'Sell America' to Global Realignment: BRICS De-Dollarization Helps Handle US-Driven Financial Storm

Sputnik International

The sell-off of US assets is a harbinger of "a new world trade and power order," Paul Goncharoff, veteran financial analyst and general director of consulting firm Goncharoff LCC, tells Sputnik.

2026-02-02T15:14+0000

2026-02-02T15:14+0000

2026-02-02T15:14+0000

analysis

business

us

us treasury

congress

us government bonds

stocks

us economy

dollar

opinion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107702/04/1077020429_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_1acbd4099a08eec6e7fef3e1ad184f07.jpg

Global investors have recently been reducing exposure to US assets - what's behind the trend? "This trend is driven by concerns over US tariff threats, unpredictable and constantly changing foreign policies, and a desire to reduce exposure to potential US economic instability," Paul Goncharoff tells Sputnik. The phenomenon that gained traction in financial circles after last April’s tariff shock is called 'Sell America'. 'Sell America' has its roots as far back as 2008 and has gradually become "the serious elephant in the room throughout the markets," the pundit notes. Investors shifted to buying silver and gold – traditional safe havens. Even after Friday’s sharp drop, precious metals are still up 24% and 19% for January, with gold 75% higher over the past year, according to the New York Times. What’s happening now is a clear reassessment of US risk, with many seeing the country as a less reliable place to invest and a highly politicized manager of money and assets, according to the expert.The consequences of the erosion of trust in the US market policy, which translated into a Sell America trend "are surfacing on an almost daily basis, from diplomatic gaffes, unapproved (by Congress) military adventures and intentions, [and] the ever-more-rapid de-dollarization the markets are living through," according to the pundit. "This inevitably leads to new power blocs politically and economically," Goncharoff concludes, suggesting that the world is at a "historic inflection point of global realignment."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/golds-rise-dollars-plunge-a-monetary-crisis-55-years-in-the-making-1123542331.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/pepe-escobar-how-brics-may-deliver-structural-shock-to-us-dollar-system-1123462096.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

sell america, brics, de-dollarization, global financial order, new financial order, global market realignment, global trade, us tariff shock, donald trump