https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/china-hopes-us-to-respond-positively-to-russias-proposal-on-new-start---foreign-ministry-1123570170.html
China Hopes US to Respond Positively to Russia's Proposal on New START - Foreign Ministry
China Hopes US to Respond Positively to Russia's Proposal on New START - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
China has taken note of the constructive proposal of Russia on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and hopes that the United States will respond positively, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday.
2026-02-03T09:08+0000
2026-02-03T09:08+0000
2026-02-03T09:08+0000
world
russia
china
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093752040_0:15:2133:1215_1920x0_80_0_0_c7de0437333398a911ae17002e0dcf02.jpg
"China has taken note of Russia's constructive proposals for further actions under the New START Treaty, and we hope that the United States will respond positively to them in order to truly ensure global strategic stability," the spokesman told reporters. Demanding Beijing to join nuclear arms control talks with Russia and the United States at this stage is unfair and unwise, the spokesman added.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 29 that the United States had not yet responded to Russia's initiative regarding the treaty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/beyond-new-start-china-france--uk-must-be-brought-into-any-nuclear-deal---analyst-1123566617.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093752040_247:0:1887:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_23061e9d00a225ea92148581f951b9a3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, russia, china, missiles, start, treaty, strategic stability
us, russia, china, missiles, start, treaty, strategic stability
China Hopes US to Respond Positively to Russia's Proposal on New START - Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has taken note of the constructive proposal of Russia on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and hopes that the United States will respond positively, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday.
"China has taken note of Russia's constructive proposals for further actions under the New START Treaty, and we hope that the United States will respond positively to them in order to truly ensure global strategic stability," the spokesman told reporters.
Demanding Beijing to join nuclear arms control talks with Russia and the United States at this stage is unfair and unwise, the spokesman added.
President Vladimir Putin previously announced that Russia was ready to continue adhering to the New START limitations for one year after its February 2026 expiration, but only if the United States reciprocated. In response, US President Donald Trump reportedly called the proposal"a good idea."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 29 that the United States had not yet responded to Russia's initiative regarding the treaty.