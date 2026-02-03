International
China Hopes US to Respond Positively to Russia's Proposal on New START - Foreign Ministry
China has taken note of the constructive proposal of Russia on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and hopes that the United States will respond positively, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday.
"China has taken note of Russia's constructive proposals for further actions under the New START Treaty, and we hope that the United States will respond positively to them in order to truly ensure global strategic stability," the spokesman told reporters. Demanding Beijing to join nuclear arms control talks with Russia and the United States at this stage is unfair and unwise, the spokesman added.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 29 that the United States had not yet responded to Russia's initiative regarding the treaty.
09:08 GMT 03.02.2026
"China has taken note of Russia's constructive proposals for further actions under the New START Treaty, and we hope that the United States will respond positively to them in order to truly ensure global strategic stability," the spokesman told reporters.
Demanding Beijing to join nuclear arms control talks with Russia and the United States at this stage is unfair and unwise, the spokesman added.

President Vladimir Putin previously announced that Russia was ready to continue adhering to the New START limitations for one year after its February 2026 expiration, but only if the United States reciprocated. In response, US President Donald Trump reportedly called the proposal"a good idea."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 29 that the United States had not yet responded to Russia's initiative regarding the treaty.
