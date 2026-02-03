https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/china-hopes-us-to-respond-positively-to-russias-proposal-on-new-start---foreign-ministry-1123570170.html

China Hopes US to Respond Positively to Russia's Proposal on New START - Foreign Ministry

China has taken note of the constructive proposal of Russia on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and hopes that the United States will respond positively, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

"China has taken note of Russia's constructive proposals for further actions under the New START Treaty, and we hope that the United States will respond positively to them in order to truly ensure global strategic stability," the spokesman told reporters. Demanding Beijing to join nuclear arms control talks with Russia and the United States at this stage is unfair and unwise, the spokesman added.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 29 that the United States had not yet responded to Russia's initiative regarding the treaty.

