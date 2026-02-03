https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/russian-private-company-developing-reusable-rocket---chief-designer-1123570923.html

Russian Private Company Developing Reusable Rocket - Chief Designer

Russian Private Company Developing Reusable Rocket - Chief Designer

Sputnik International

Russian private company Space Energy is developing documentation for the Galaktika medium-class rocket, which will be equipped with a reusable first stage, the company's chief designer, Georgy Emelin, told Sputnik.

"Work is currently underway on the design documentation for the Galaktika medium-class launch vehicle, which, similar to the foreign Falcon 9 launch vehicle, will have a reusable first stage," Emelin said. He clarified that the company planned to publish renderings and the main technical specifications of the rocket this year. Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is the most widely used reusable launch vehicle today. US company Blue Origin also managed to recover its first stage. Several Chinese companies have also successfully tested first-stage rocket landing technology.Russia is developing the reusable methane-fueled rocket Amur-LNG. Development is expected to be completed by 2028, with the first launch possible after 2030.Space Energy Targets Early 2027 for First Launch Russian private company Space Energy is actively working on the Orbita ultra-light rocket, with its first launch planned for the first quarter of 2027, the company's chief designer, Georgy Emelin, told Sputnik.He clarified that the company had already developed a complete technological and engineering foundation, allowing the project to be implemented without delay.The new rocket will be capable of launching a payload of up to 130 kilograms into a 500-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit or up to 220 kilograms into low-Earth orbit. According to the chief designer, a dummy payload is planned for the first Orbita launch. However, Emelin did not rule out the possibility that customers would agree to launch their nanosatellites during the first launch.He added that if the launch goes smoothly, one flight would be enough to test all of the rocket's systems. Subsequent launches, which the company also plans for 2027, will carry commercial payloads. By that time, the company hopes, Space Energy will have its own CubeSat satellites ready.

