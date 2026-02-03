International
Rutte Says Foreign Troops Will Be Deployed to Ukraine Right After Conclusion of Peace
Foreign troops will appear in Ukraine immediately after the conclusion of a peace agreement, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
As soon as a peace agreement is concluded, armed forces from those NATO countries that agreed to deploy troops will immediately appear in Ukraine, Rutte said speaking at the Ukrainian parliament. On January 28, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also indicated that European troops could be deployed as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.
Rutte Says Foreign Troops Will Be Deployed to Ukraine Right After Conclusion of Peace

11:37 GMT 03.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign troops will appear in Ukraine immediately after the conclusion of a peace agreement, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
As soon as a peace agreement is concluded, armed forces from those NATO countries that agreed to deploy troops will immediately appear in Ukraine, Rutte said speaking at the Ukrainian parliament.

On January 6, the so-called coalition of the willing met in Paris to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, including the formation of a multinational force to be deployed in the country. The European leaders committed to continuing long-term military support for Ukraine and signed a declaration expressing their intent to send troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia.

On January 28, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also indicated that European troops could be deployed as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.
