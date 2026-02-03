https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/rutte-says-foreign-troops-will-be-deployed-to-ukraine-right-after-conclusion-of-peace-1123572405.html

Rutte Says Foreign Troops Will Be Deployed to Ukraine Right After Conclusion of Peace

Rutte Says Foreign Troops Will Be Deployed to Ukraine Right After Conclusion of Peace

Sputnik International

Foreign troops will appear in Ukraine immediately after the conclusion of a peace agreement, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

2026-02-03T11:37+0000

2026-02-03T11:37+0000

2026-02-03T11:37+0000

world

ukraine

mark rutte

emmanuel macron

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116939603_0:163:3077:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_0bb3cbac84f11005e2661518b2d01e05.jpg

As soon as a peace agreement is concluded, armed forces from those NATO countries that agreed to deploy troops will immediately appear in Ukraine, Rutte said speaking at the Ukrainian parliament. On January 28, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also indicated that European troops could be deployed as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, ukraine, russia, nato, rutte, deployment, troops, peace