https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/rutte-says-foreign-troops-will-be-deployed-to-ukraine-right-after-conclusion-of-peace-1123572405.html
Rutte Says Foreign Troops Will Be Deployed to Ukraine Right After Conclusion of Peace
Rutte Says Foreign Troops Will Be Deployed to Ukraine Right After Conclusion of Peace
Sputnik International
Foreign troops will appear in Ukraine immediately after the conclusion of a peace agreement, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
2026-02-03T11:37+0000
2026-02-03T11:37+0000
2026-02-03T11:37+0000
world
ukraine
mark rutte
emmanuel macron
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116939603_0:163:3077:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_0bb3cbac84f11005e2661518b2d01e05.jpg
As soon as a peace agreement is concluded, armed forces from those NATO countries that agreed to deploy troops will immediately appear in Ukraine, Rutte said speaking at the Ukrainian parliament. On January 28, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also indicated that European troops could be deployed as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116939603_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d91c55c6f09b74ca34bfad80e7fa16f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, ukraine, russia, nato, rutte, deployment, troops, peace
us, ukraine, russia, nato, rutte, deployment, troops, peace
Rutte Says Foreign Troops Will Be Deployed to Ukraine Right After Conclusion of Peace
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign troops will appear in Ukraine immediately after the conclusion of a peace agreement, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
As soon as a peace agreement is concluded, armed forces from those NATO countries that agreed to deploy troops will immediately appear in Ukraine, Rutte said speaking at the Ukrainian parliament.
On January 6, the so-called coalition of the willing met in Paris to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, including the formation of a multinational force to be deployed in the country. The European leaders committed to continuing long-term military support for Ukraine and signed a declaration expressing their intent to send troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia.
On January 28, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also indicated that European troops could be deployed as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.