Libya's Prosecutor General's Office Confirms Gaddafi's Son Killed by Gunfire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Libya's prosecutor general's office has confirmed that Libyan politician Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed by gunshot wounds.
A source told Sputnik late on Tuesday that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was killed in an attack on his home in the northwestern city of Zintan. His cousin Ahmed Gaddafi later confirmed his death.
"Based on the results of the examination of the scene, it was determined that the victim suffered gunshot wounds that led to his death," the statement read.
Investigators are working to identify suspects after examining the scene, the prosecutor general's office said.
"Currently, investigative authorities are continuing to collect and analyze evidence, identify individuals who may be involved in the crime, and take the necessary procedural measures to initiate criminal proceedings," the statement added.
Saif al-Islam played a political role during his father's rule, who was himself killed in October 2011. In 2021, he planned to run in Libya's presidential election, which ultimately did not take place.
