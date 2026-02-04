https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/libyas-prosecutor-generals-office-confirms-gaddafis-son-killed-by-gunfire-1123576959.html

Libya's Prosecutor General's Office Confirms Gaddafi's Son Killed by Gunfire

Libya's prosecutor general's office has confirmed that Libyan politician Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed by gunshot wounds.

A source told Sputnik late on Tuesday that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was killed in an attack on his home in the northwestern city of Zintan. His cousin Ahmed Gaddafi later confirmed his death. Investigators are working to identify suspects after examining the scene, the prosecutor general's office said. Saif al-Islam played a political role during his father's rule, who was himself killed in October 2011. In 2021, he planned to run in Libya's presidential election, which ultimately did not take place.

