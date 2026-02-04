https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/pentagon-invites-25-companies-to-drone-trials-1123575847.html

Pentagon Plans 'Hundreds of Thousands' of Kamikaze Drones in Catch-Up Scramble

The US Department of War said it has invited 25 companies, including two Ukrainian firms, to compete in Phase I of its Drone Dominance Program, aimed at rapidly fielding large numbers of low-cost, one-way attack drones.

According to the Pentagon, the program is designed to build an arsenal of “hundreds of thousands” of weaponized drones by 2027, with initial flight tests set to begin in February and prototype contracts worth about $150 million to follow soon after.The announcement underscores the United States' drive to catch up in drone warfare amid its lag behind Russia, exposing a gap between Pentagon planning and the actual realities of modern combat.

