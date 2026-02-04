https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/us-to-develop-critical-mineral-supply-resilience-action-plan-with-eu-japan---ustr-1123591214.html
US to Develop Critical Mineral Supply Resilience Action Plan With EU, Japan - USTR
The United States intends to develop a critical minerals supply chain resilience action plan with the European Union and Japan, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday.
Following the Critical Minerals Ministerial earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would be signing new critical minerals frameworks with several partners by end of day. The US and the EU have also committed, among others, to reach a Memorandum of Understanding within the next 30 days, to boost critical mineral supply chain security, the USTR said in a separate statement. Another Action Plan on Critical Minerals has been agreed upon with Mexico, the USTR said in another press release. The countries will work to develop coordinated trade policies and mechanisms to reduce critical mineral supply chain vulnerabilities, it added. The countries will identify minerals of interest, study the possibility of applying border-adjusted price limits for imports, and how the latter can be incorporated in a binding trilateral agreement on critical minerals trade, USTR said.
News
en_EN
The United States intends to develop a critical minerals supply chain resilience action plan with the European Union and Japan, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday.
Following the Critical Minerals Ministerial earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would be signing new critical minerals frameworks with several partners by end of day.
"Today, Ambassador Jamieson Greer announced that the United States, the European Commission, and Japan intend to develop Action Plans for critical minerals supply chain resilience. Under these Action Plans, the United States, the European Commission, and Japan will develop coordinated trade policies and mechanisms, such as border-adjusted price floors, that can mitigate critical mineral supply chain vulnerabilities," USTR said in a press release.
The US and the EU have also committed, among others, to reach a Memorandum of Understanding within the next 30 days, to boost critical mineral supply chain security, the USTR said in a separate statement.
"The forthcoming Memorandum of Understanding will identify areas of cooperation to stimulate demand and diversify supply for both participants by identifying and supporting projects in mining, refining, processing, and recycling. It will also include discussion of measures to prevent supply chain disruptions, promote research and innovation efforts, and facilitate the exchange of information on stockpiling," the statement said, further noting that a similar deal was reached with Japan in late October 2025.
Another Action Plan on Critical Minerals has been agreed upon with Mexico, the USTR said in another press release. The countries will work to develop coordinated trade policies and mechanisms to reduce critical mineral supply chain vulnerabilities, it added.
The countries will identify minerals of interest, study the possibility of applying border-adjusted price limits for imports, and how the latter can be incorporated in a binding trilateral agreement on critical minerals trade, USTR said.