Executor, Accomplices In Assassination Attempt On General Alexeyev Identified

The Federal Security Service (FSB), in cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), has identified the accomplices involved in the assassination attempt on General Vladimir Alexeyev , the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

2026-02-08T06:48+0000

2026-02-08T06:48+0000

2026-02-08T10:39+0000

The direct executor of the assassination attempt on General Vladimir Alexeyev has been identified as Russian citizen Lyubomir Korba, the Russian security service stated. The accomplices in the assassination attempt have been identified as Russian citizens Viktor Vasinin and Zinaida Serebritskaya. Serebritskaya has left for Ukraine, while Vasinin has been arrested in Moscow.As previously reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, an unknown assailant shot at Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev in a residential building in Moscow on February 6. He was hospitalized. A criminal case has been opened on charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the assassination attempt on Alexeyev demonstrates that Ukraine is willing to engage in constant provocations aimed at disrupting the negotiation process.

