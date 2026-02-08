https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/accomplices-in-assassination-attempt-on-general-alexeev-identified-1123604131.html
Executor, Accomplices In Assassination Attempt On General Alexeyev Identified
Executor, Accomplices In Assassination Attempt On General Alexeyev Identified
Sputnik International
The Federal Security Service (FSB), in cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), has identified the accomplices involved in the assassination attempt on General Vladimir Alexeyev , the FSB Public Relations Center reported.
2026-02-08T06:48+0000
2026-02-08T06:48+0000
2026-02-08T10:39+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/08/1123604220_0:130:3181:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_ca3483bf169748c67a08080a917a8071.jpg
The direct executor of the assassination attempt on General Vladimir Alexeyev has been identified as Russian citizen Lyubomir Korba, the Russian security service stated. The accomplices in the assassination attempt have been identified as Russian citizens Viktor Vasinin and Zinaida Serebritskaya. Serebritskaya has left for Ukraine, while Vasinin has been arrested in Moscow.As previously reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, an unknown assailant shot at Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev in a residential building in Moscow on February 6. He was hospitalized. A criminal case has been opened on charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the assassination attempt on Alexeyev demonstrates that Ukraine is willing to engage in constant provocations aimed at disrupting the negotiation process.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/08/1123604220_226:0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_474c032049586d7480f36f23ef8a0f5c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the federal security service (fsb), in cooperation with the russian ministry of internal affairs (mvd), has identified the accomplices involved in the assassination attempt on general vladimir alexeyev , the fsb public relations center reported.
the federal security service (fsb), in cooperation with the russian ministry of internal affairs (mvd), has identified the accomplices involved in the assassination attempt on general vladimir alexeyev , the fsb public relations center reported.
Executor, Accomplices In Assassination Attempt On General Alexeyev Identified
06:48 GMT 08.02.2026 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 08.02.2026)
The Federal Security Service (FSB), in cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), has identified the accomplices involved in the assassination attempt on General Vladimir Alexeyev, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.
The direct executor of the assassination attempt on General Vladimir Alexeyev has been identified as Russian citizen Lyubomir Korba, the Russian security service stated.
"With the assistance of partners from the United Arab Emirates, Russian citizen Lyubomir Korba, born in 1960, who was the direct perpetrator of the crime, was arrested in Dubai and handed over to the Russian authorities," the statement said.
The accomplices in the assassination attempt have been identified as Russian citizens Viktor Vasinin and Zinaida Serebritskaya.
"In the framework of the criminal case opened by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation regarding the assassination attempt on the First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, the accomplices of this crime have been identified: Russian citizens Vasinin Viktor, born in 1959, and Serebritskaya Zinaida, born in 1971," the statement reads.
Serebritskaya has left for Ukraine, while Vasinin has been arrested in Moscow.
As previously reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, an unknown assailant shot at Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev in a residential building in Moscow on February 6. He was hospitalized. A criminal case has been opened on charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the assassination attempt on Alexeyev demonstrates that Ukraine is willing to engage in constant provocations aimed at disrupting the negotiation process.