Seven AfD Members Barred From Entering Bundestag
The German authorities have repeatedly tightened screws on AfD, which hits out at the EU’s migration policy and stands for a “good, partner-like dialogue” with Russia.
Two MPs are from the AfD (Alternative for Germany) faction, while the five other members support individual lawmakers. Salaries of all seven are being withheld, Bild reports.The AfD members reportedly have to undergo an obligatory reliability check “to avert risks to the Bundestag’s security, functionality and operational capacity.”The AfD has long been subject to a political crackdown over its irreconcilable stance on the EU, migration, and economic policy, regarded as a threat to the bloc’s established order.The party strongly opposes the unchecked expansion of EU powers and reckless migration policies, which they say harm both Germany and Europe as a whole. Additionally, the AfD calls for restoring ties with Russia and lifting anti-Russian sanctions.
Two MPs are from the AfD (Alternative for Germany) faction, while the five other members support individual lawmakers. Salaries of all seven are being withheld, Bild reports.
The AfD members reportedly have to undergo an obligatory reliability check “to avert risks to the Bundestag’s security, functionality and operational capacity.”
AfD parliamentary manager Bernd Baumann has meanwhile signaled readiness to take legal action against Bundestag President Julia Kolckner, accusing her of “further discrimination against the AfD in parliamentary proceedings.”
13 November 2025, 15:38 GMT
The AfD has long been subject to a political crackdown over its irreconcilable stance on the EU, migration, and economic policy, regarded as a threat to the bloc’s established order.
The party strongly opposes the unchecked expansion of EU powers and reckless migration policies, which they say harm both Germany and Europe as a whole. Additionally, the AfD calls for restoring ties with Russia and lifting anti-Russian sanctions.