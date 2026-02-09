https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/exports-from-moscow-based-companies-to-saudi-arabia-surge-72-1123613067.html

In 2025, exports from companies with production localized in Moscow to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia grew by 72 percent compared to 2024. This was announced by Olga Vidnova, Deputy Head of the Moscow City Department of Investment and Industrial Policy, during the expert session "Strategic Alliance: Partnership and Investments of Russia and Saudi Arabia" at the "INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia" exhibition.

In 2025, exports from companies with production localized in Moscow to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia grew by 72 percent compared to 2024, according to data offered by the deputy head of the Moscow City Department of Investment and Industrial Policy, Olga Vidnova.Her comments came during the expert session "Strategic Alliance: Partnership and Investments of Russia and Saudi Arabia" at the "INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia" exhibition."Moscow views Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner in trade, economic, and investment cooperation. According to the results of 2025, the capital's share in Russia's trade turnover with the Kingdom reached 55 percent, and exports from Moscow enterprises increased by 72 percent year-on-year. Our dialogue is developing against the backdrop of large-scale transformations in the Saudi economy under Vision 2030 and in the capital's industrial sector in accordance with Moscow's industrial development strategy until 2030," Vidnova said.The speaker emphasized that among the key areas of cooperation between Moscow and Saudi Arabia is the growth of exports from industries prioritized by the city: food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and medical products, instrument engineering, construction industry, as well as the fuel and energy complex and infrastructure for "smart" systems and data centers.Moscow is also interested in expanding industrial cooperation and attracting foreign direct investment into the capital's high-tech projects. To this end, Moscow provides foreign partners with a comprehensive set of support measures, including the possibility of localization in the special economic zone "Technopolis Moscow" and individual project support tailored to the requests of foreign investors.The expert session "Strategic Alliance: Partnership and Investments of Russia and Saudi Arabia" brought together representatives of relevant ministries of the Kingdom, development institutions, and leading international companies. During the event, investor support measures in Saudi Arabia were presented, priority areas for industrial cooperation were outlined, and practical mechanisms for Russian enterprises to enter the Kingdom's market were considered.

