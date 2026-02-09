International
Lavrov Opens Valdai Club Conference on Middle East
Lavrov Opens Valdai Club Conference on Middle East
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers opening remarks at the 15th Middle East Conference on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers his opening address to the 15th Middle East Conference on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club.The conference theme is entitled: “Continuity and Novelty: The Middle East Amid a Collapsed World Order.” The event will bring together over 50 Russian and foreign experts and political figures from 16 countries, and those particiapting include Algeria, the UK, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, the Netherlands, the UAE, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia, India, China, Greece, Israel, and Turkiye.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
FM Lavrov opens 15th Middle East Conference on the sidelines of Valdai International Discussion Club
FM Lavrov opens 15th Middle East Conference on the sidelines of Valdai International Discussion Club
Lavrov Opens Valdai Club Conference on Middle East

09:08 GMT 09.02.2026 (Updated: 09:13 GMT 09.02.2026)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith.
The Valdai Discussion Club will host the 15th Middle East Conference on February 9-10.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers his opening address to the 15th Middle East Conference on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
The conference theme is entitled: “Continuity and Novelty: The Middle East Amid a Collapsed World Order.”
The event will bring together over 50 Russian and foreign experts and political figures from 16 countries, and those particiapting include Algeria, the UK, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, the Netherlands, the UAE, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia, India, China, Greece, Israel, and Turkiye.

The Valdai Discussion Club is a forum and think tank founded in 2004 for global policymakers and experts to discuss international relations and critical world issues.

Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
© Ruptly
