Lavrov Opens Valdai Club Conference on Middle East

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers opening remarks at the 15th Middle East Conference on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers his opening address to the 15th Middle East Conference on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club.The conference theme is entitled: “Continuity and Novelty: The Middle East Amid a Collapsed World Order.” The event will bring together over 50 Russian and foreign experts and political figures from 16 countries, and those particiapting include Algeria, the UK, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, the Netherlands, the UAE, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia, India, China, Greece, Israel, and Turkiye.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!

