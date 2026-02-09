Lavrov Opens Valdai Club Conference on Middle East
The Valdai Discussion Club will host the 15th Middle East Conference on February 9-10.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers his opening address to the 15th Middle East Conference on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
The conference theme is entitled: “Continuity and Novelty: The Middle East Amid a Collapsed World Order.”
The event will bring together over 50 Russian and foreign experts and political figures from 16 countries, and those particiapting include Algeria, the UK, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, the Netherlands, the UAE, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia, India, China, Greece, Israel, and Turkiye.
The Valdai Discussion Club is a forum and think tank founded in 2004 for global policymakers and experts to discuss international relations and critical world issues.
