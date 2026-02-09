https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/moscow-and-saudi-arabia-discuss-industrial-cooperation-1123612756.html

Moscow and Saudi Arabia Discuss Industrial Cooperation

Moscow and Saudi Arabia Discuss Industrial Cooperation

Sputnik International

A delegation from the Moscow government held a working meeting with representatives of The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) - a state institution for the development of industrial cities and technology zones in Saudi Arabia, according to the press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

2026-02-09T19:01+0000

2026-02-09T19:01+0000

2026-02-09T19:01+0000

world

moscow

saudi arabia

moscow government

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/09/1123612403_0:392:2868:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_fc8356fdac00e89d9ed1fa32ef5ccf74.jpg

A delegation from the Moscow government has held a working meeting with representatives of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON).MODON is a state institution for the development of industrial cities and technology zones in Saudi Arabia.The organization manages 36 industrial cities, hosting more than 9,400 enterprises and industrial infrastructure facilities.During the talks, the parties discussed expanding cooperation between Moscow enterprises and investors from Saudi Arabia, as well as opportunities for promoting high-tech products from the capital in Gulf countries, the press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy said.During the visit, the delegation also visited production facilities operating within the MODON industrial system. In particular, Camel Step Roasters – a Saudi enterprise in the field of coffee processing and roasting. The parties exchanged experiences on scaling private production through systemic state support measures and the creation of a favorable industrial environment.

moscow

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

riyadh, moscow, saudi arabia