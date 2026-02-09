https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/moscow-and-saudi-arabia-discuss-industrial-cooperation-1123612756.html
Moscow and Saudi Arabia Discuss Industrial Cooperation
A delegation from the Moscow government held a working meeting with representatives of The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) - a state institution for the development of industrial cities and technology zones in Saudi Arabia, according to the press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
A delegation from the Moscow government has held a working meeting with representatives of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON).MODON is a state institution for the development of industrial cities and technology zones in Saudi Arabia.The organization manages 36 industrial cities, hosting more than 9,400 enterprises and industrial infrastructure facilities.During the talks, the parties discussed expanding cooperation between Moscow enterprises and investors from Saudi Arabia, as well as opportunities for promoting high-tech products from the capital in Gulf countries, the press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy said.During the visit, the delegation also visited production facilities operating within the MODON industrial system. In particular, Camel Step Roasters – a Saudi enterprise in the field of coffee processing and roasting. The parties exchanged experiences on scaling private production through systemic state support measures and the creation of a favorable industrial environment.
They discussed expanding cooperation between Moscow enterprises and Saudi investors, as well as opportunities for promoting high-tech products from the Russian capital in Gulf countries.
“Today, Moscow is one of the largest industrial centers in the country, and we systematically support the entry of Moscow manufacturers into Middle Eastern markets. Interaction with MODON – the key operator of industrial cities and technology zones in the Kingdom – opens up additional opportunities for implementing joint projects, attracting foreign direct investment, and building sustainable industrial cooperation chains,” said Polina Pavlova, advisor to the minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Press Service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
“We view such meetings as an opportunity to exchange experiences and build long-term cooperation. For MODON, it is important to create industrial infrastructure that supports the development of enterprises and contributes to the realization of the strategic priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Saad Hani Ismail, a management representative of the company.