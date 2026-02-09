International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/moscow-discusses-industrial-cooperation-with-the-royal-commission-for-riyadh--1123613348.html
Moscow Discusses Industrial Cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh
Moscow Discusses Industrial Cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh
Sputnik International
A delegation from the Moscow government held a working meeting with representatives of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the highest state body responsible for the comprehensive development of Saudi Arabia’s capital, according to the press service of Moscow’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
2026-02-09T18:33+0000
2026-02-09T18:33+0000
world
moscow
riyadh
saudi arabia
moscow government
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/09/1123613191_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_fe013b279c2e011eaaeae04b1d961405.jpg
During the negotiations, participants explored promising areas for industrial and investment collaboration.The Saudi partners emphasized the importance of cooperation in innovative food technologies, both in terms of exporting products from Moscow companies and attracting investments for joint projects within the country.The meeting took place as part of the business program of the International Industrial Exhibition “INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia” in Riyadh and is part of Moscow’s efforts to develop industrial cooperation and promote the export potential of the capital’s enterprises in the Gulf countries’ markets.
moscow
riyadh
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/09/1123613191_0:0:1220:914_1920x0_80_0_0_7be914d1fabe41ee0c266fb4cd797803.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow, riyadh, saudi arabia
moscow, riyadh, saudi arabia

Moscow Discusses Industrial Cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh

18:33 GMT 09.02.2026
© Photo : Press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial PolicyMoscow Discuss Industrial Cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh
Moscow Discuss Industrial Cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2026
© Photo : Press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy
Subscribe
A delegation from the Moscow government held a working meeting with representatives of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the highest state body responsible for the comprehensive development of Saudi Arabia’s capital, according to the press service of Moscow’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
During the negotiations, participants explored promising areas for industrial and investment collaboration.

“Moscow is consistently developing international industrial cooperation and views Saudi Arabia as one of its key partners in the Middle East. It is important for us to establish direct dialogue with the institutions shaping Riyadh’s future economy and to identify practical points of convergence in high-tech industries. Moreover, Moscow companies already have sought-after solutions for the Kingdom’s market, which Middle Eastern partners have shown particular interest in at the ‘INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia’ exhibition,” said Polina Pavlova, advisor to the minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of Moscow.

The Saudi partners emphasized the importance of cooperation in innovative food technologies, both in terms of exporting products from Moscow companies and attracting investments for joint projects within the country.
“The Royal Commission for Riyadh City places special emphasis on engaging with technology partners who can offer applied solutions for the priority areas of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are interested in establishing direct contacts with Moscow companies and exploring cooperation opportunities in organic food and other strategic industries for Riyadh,” said Saleh Zamim, Investment Director of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.
The meeting took place as part of the business program of the International Industrial Exhibition “INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia” in Riyadh and is part of Moscow’s efforts to develop industrial cooperation and promote the export potential of the capital’s enterprises in the Gulf countries’ markets.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала