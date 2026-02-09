Moscow Discusses Industrial Cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh
A delegation from the Moscow government held a working meeting with representatives of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the highest state body responsible for the comprehensive development of Saudi Arabia’s capital, according to the press service of Moscow’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
During the negotiations, participants explored promising areas for industrial and investment collaboration.
“Moscow is consistently developing international industrial cooperation and views Saudi Arabia as one of its key partners in the Middle East. It is important for us to establish direct dialogue with the institutions shaping Riyadh’s future economy and to identify practical points of convergence in high-tech industries. Moreover, Moscow companies already have sought-after solutions for the Kingdom’s market, which Middle Eastern partners have shown particular interest in at the ‘INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia’ exhibition,” said Polina Pavlova, advisor to the minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of Moscow.
The Saudi partners emphasized the importance of cooperation in innovative food technologies, both in terms of exporting products from Moscow companies and attracting investments for joint projects within the country.
“The Royal Commission for Riyadh City places special emphasis on engaging with technology partners who can offer applied solutions for the priority areas of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are interested in establishing direct contacts with Moscow companies and exploring cooperation opportunities in organic food and other strategic industries for Riyadh,” said Saleh Zamim, Investment Director of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.
The meeting took place as part of the business program of the International Industrial Exhibition “INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia” in Riyadh and is part of Moscow’s efforts to develop industrial cooperation and promote the export potential of the capital’s enterprises in the Gulf countries’ markets.