https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/moscow-discusses-industrial-cooperation-with-the-royal-commission-for-riyadh--1123613348.html

Moscow Discusses Industrial Cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh

Moscow Discusses Industrial Cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh

Sputnik International

A delegation from the Moscow government held a working meeting with representatives of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the highest state body responsible for the comprehensive development of Saudi Arabia’s capital, according to the press service of Moscow’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

2026-02-09T18:33+0000

2026-02-09T18:33+0000

2026-02-09T18:33+0000

world

moscow

riyadh

saudi arabia

moscow government

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/09/1123613191_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_fe013b279c2e011eaaeae04b1d961405.jpg

During the negotiations, participants explored promising areas for industrial and investment collaboration.The Saudi partners emphasized the importance of cooperation in innovative food technologies, both in terms of exporting products from Moscow companies and attracting investments for joint projects within the country.The meeting took place as part of the business program of the International Industrial Exhibition “INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia” in Riyadh and is part of Moscow’s efforts to develop industrial cooperation and promote the export potential of the capital’s enterprises in the Gulf countries’ markets.

moscow

riyadh

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, riyadh, saudi arabia