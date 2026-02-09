https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/moscow-discusses-opportunities-for-cooperation-with-riyadh-techno-valley--1123612248.html

Moscow Discusses Opportunities for Cooperation With Riyadh Techno Valley

Moscow Discusses Opportunities for Cooperation With Riyadh Techno Valley

Sputnik International

As part of the business program of the "INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia" International Industrial Exhibition, a delegation from the Moscow government visited Riyadh Techno Valley - a science and technology park in Riyadh operating under King Saud University.

2026-02-09T18:11+0000

2026-02-09T18:11+0000

2026-02-09T18:11+0000

moscow

riyadh

saudi arabia

moscow government

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/09/1123612091_0:256:2731:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_60052a0558baa741797fb754f189770c.jpg

A delegation from the Moscow government has visited Riyadh Techno Valley - a science and technology park in Riyadh operating under King Saud University - as part of the business program of the "INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia" International Industrial Exhibition.They discussed promising areas of cooperation in high-tech industries, according to the press service of Moscow's Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.Riyadh Techno Valley is a strategic project of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, focused on the development of applied research and the commercialization of technologies in priority areas, including the chemical industry and new materials, developments in biology, ecology and agriculture, as well as telecommunications.During the meeting, representatives of Riyadh Techno Valley expressed interest in developing cooperation both in attracting venture capital and supporting technology startups, as well as in implementing large-scale applied projects with the participation of industrial partners.

moscow

riyadh

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

innoprom. saudi arabia, riyadh