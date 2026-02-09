Moscow Discusses Opportunities for Cooperation With Riyadh Techno Valley
© Photo : Press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial PolicyMoscow Discuss Opportunities for Cooperation with the Riyadh Techno Valley Science and Technology Park
© Photo : Press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy
Subscribe
Riyadh Techno Valley is a strategic project of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, focused on the development of applied research and the commercialization of technologies in priority areas
A delegation from the Moscow government has visited Riyadh Techno Valley - a science and technology park in Riyadh operating under King Saud University - as part of the business program of the "INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia" International Industrial Exhibition.
They discussed promising areas of cooperation in high-tech industries, according to the press service of Moscow's Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
Riyadh Techno Valley is a strategic project of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, focused on the development of applied research and the commercialization of technologies in priority areas, including the chemical industry and new materials, developments in biology, ecology and agriculture, as well as telecommunications.
"For Moscow, it is important to build a dialogue with leading innovation platforms that shape Saudi Arabia's technological agenda. In the capital, industrial development is also based on scientific potential — production works closely with research centers and universities, and the implementation of advanced solutions begins with a strong academic base. It is this approach that becomes an important point of contact between us and our partners from the Kingdom," said Polina Pavlova, advisor to the minister of the Moscow Government and head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
During the meeting, representatives of Riyadh Techno Valley expressed interest in developing cooperation both in attracting venture capital and supporting technology startups, as well as in implementing large-scale applied projects with the participation of industrial partners.
"The Russian market is a new direction for Riyadh Techno Valley to consider, but we are open to building partnerships and are interested in developing contacts with Moscow companies and development institutions. We are interested both in supporting promising technology startups and in implementing larger applied projects," said Mohammad Almansour, a representative of the top management of Riyadh Techno Valley.