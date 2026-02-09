https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/stenin-press-photo-contest-unveils-new-energy-of-life-category-1123610986.html
Stenin Press Photo Contest Unveils New ‘Energy of Life’ Category
Stenin Press Photo Contest Unveils New 'Energy of Life' Category
For the first time, the Stenin Press Photo Contest has launched a category for photographers over 34.
Titled 'Energy of Life,' this new category widens the contest's reach beyond its five existing categories, which are dedicated to supporting young photo artists aged 18 to 33. Open to professionals and amateurs worldwide, the contest encourages photographers to share images that reflect today's pressing issues, ranging from humanitarian crises to preserving national identity and more. The contest is named in honor of Andrei Stenin, a Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist, who was killed in the summer of 2014 near Donetsk.
Stenin Press Photo Contest Unveils New ‘Energy of Life’ Category
For the first time, the Stenin Press Photo Contest has launched a category for photographers over 34.
Titled 'Energy of Life,' this new category widens the contest’s reach beyond its five existing categories, which are dedicated to supporting young photo artists aged 18 to 33.
Open to professionals and amateurs worldwide, the contest encourages photographers to share images that reflect today’s pressing issues, ranging from humanitarian crises to preserving national identity and more.
The contest is named in honor of Andrei Stenin, a Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist, who was killed in the summer of 2014 near Donetsk.
