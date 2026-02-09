International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/stenin-press-photo-contest-unveils-new-energy-of-life-category-1123610986.html
Stenin Press Photo Contest Unveils New ‘Energy of Life’ Category
Stenin Press Photo Contest Unveils New ‘Energy of Life’ Category
Sputnik International
For the first time, the Stenin Press Photo Contest has launched a category for photographers over 34.
2026-02-09T12:10+0000
2026-02-09T12:10+0000
beyond politics
andrei stenin
photo
andrei stenin international photo contest 2016
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120641199_0:67:943:597_1920x0_80_0_0_83d923ee9f8066ded15f68e5a03e7c95.jpg
Titled 'Energy of Life,' this new category widens the contest’s reach beyond its five existing categories, which are dedicated to supporting young photo artists aged 18 to 33. Open to professionals and amateurs worldwide, the contest encourages photographers to share images that reflect today’s pressing issues, ranging from humanitarian crises to preserving national identity and more. The contest is named in honor of Andrei Stenin, a Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist, who was killed in the summer of 2014 near Donetsk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/the-12th-andrei-stenin-international-press-photo-contest-opens-in-moscow-1123340841.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120641199_30:0:914:663_1920x0_80_0_0_a8cf11eb13dfe1ab145e3896ff439137.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
stenin, photo, stenin press photo contest, category, world, professionals, amateurs
stenin, photo, stenin press photo contest, category, world, professionals, amateurs

Stenin Press Photo Contest Unveils New ‘Energy of Life’ Category

12:10 GMT 09.02.2026
© Beijing PhotoInternational stage of Stenin photo contest roadshow kicks off in Beijing
International stage of Stenin photo contest roadshow kicks off in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2026
© Beijing Photo
Subscribe
For the first time, the Stenin Press Photo Contest has launched a category for photographers over 34.
Titled 'Energy of Life,' this new category widens the contest’s reach beyond its five existing categories, which are dedicated to supporting young photo artists aged 18 to 33.
Open to professionals and amateurs worldwide, the contest encourages photographers to share images that reflect today’s pressing issues, ranging from humanitarian crises to preserving national identity and more.
The contest is named in honor of Andrei Stenin, a Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist, who was killed in the summer of 2014 near Donetsk.
The 12th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest opens in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2025
Russia
The 12th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Opens in Moscow
22 December 2025, 07:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала