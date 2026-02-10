International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/japan-to-sign-up-for-natos-ukraine-arms-pipeline-1123614546.html
Japan to Sign Up For NATO’s Ukraine Arms Pipeline
Japan to Sign Up For NATO’s Ukraine Arms Pipeline
Sputnik International
Doubling down on its US-pushed militarization drive, Japan is moving closer to NATO by signing on to the alliance’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) program, which facilitates the flow of military equipment to Ukraine, according to NHK.
2026-02-10T05:44+0000
2026-02-10T05:44+0000
military
military & intelligence
ukraine
japan
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110493372_0:110:2088:1285_1920x0_80_0_0_a245d3c8295b020d3f9db05fe9b6e1c1.jpg
Doubling down on its US-pushed militarization drive, Japan is moving closer to NATO by signing on to the alliance’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) program, which facilitates the flow of military equipment to Ukraine, according to NHK. Sources cites by the outlet claim Japan will soon officially announce its participation in the initiative, announced during the NATO Summit in July 2024 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany. The equipment that Japan is expected to procure for Ukraine reportedly includes body armor, vehicles, and, potentially, radar systems. The NSATU mechanism coordinates the donation of military equipment from Allied and partner nations to Ukraine's armed forces, aligning their capabilities with NATO standards.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/joint-uk-japan-plan-to-supply-artillery-shells-to-ukraine-falls-through--reports-1116485726.html
ukraine
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110493372_115:0:1974:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_8aa164b0ee881519cf5ebbe72db9a913.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
doubling down on its us-pushed militarization drive, japan is moving closer to nato by signing on to the alliance’s security assistance and training for ukraine (nsatu) program, which facilitates the flow of military equipment to ukraine, according to nhk.
doubling down on its us-pushed militarization drive, japan is moving closer to nato by signing on to the alliance’s security assistance and training for ukraine (nsatu) program, which facilitates the flow of military equipment to ukraine, according to nhk.

Japan to Sign Up For NATO’s Ukraine Arms Pipeline

05:44 GMT 10.02.2026
© AP Photo / Susan WalshJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk as French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, wait prior to a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk as French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, wait prior to a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2026
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
Japan has allegedly pledged significant financial support for Ukraine, and committed to providing specialized equipment, with reports indicating long-term assistance.
Doubling down on its US-pushed militarization drive, Japan is moving closer to NATO by signing on to the alliance’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) program, which facilitates the flow of military equipment to Ukraine, according to NHK.
Sources cites by the outlet claim Japan will soon officially announce its participation in the initiative, announced during the NATO Summit in July 2024 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.
The equipment that Japan is expected to procure for Ukraine reportedly includes body armor, vehicles, and, potentially, radar systems.
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares 155mm artillery shells near Artemovsk, Donetsk People's Republic, on March 17, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2024
Military
Joint UK-Japan Plan to Supply Artillery Shells to Ukraine Falls Through – Reports
30 January 2024, 12:38 GMT
The NSATU mechanism coordinates the donation of military equipment from Allied and partner nations to Ukraine's armed forces, aligning their capabilities with NATO standards.

Russia has repeatedly argued that Western weapons shipments to Ukraine undermine any prospects for a negotiated settlement and amount to NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict. Russia has also warned that convoys delivering arms to Ukraine would be treated as legitimate military targets.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала