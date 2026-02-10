https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/japan-to-sign-up-for-natos-ukraine-arms-pipeline-1123614546.html

Japan to Sign Up For NATO’s Ukraine Arms Pipeline

Doubling down on its US-pushed militarization drive, Japan is moving closer to NATO by signing on to the alliance’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) program, which facilitates the flow of military equipment to Ukraine, according to NHK.

Doubling down on its US-pushed militarization drive, Japan is moving closer to NATO by signing on to the alliance’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) program, which facilitates the flow of military equipment to Ukraine, according to NHK. Sources cites by the outlet claim Japan will soon officially announce its participation in the initiative, announced during the NATO Summit in July 2024 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany. The equipment that Japan is expected to procure for Ukraine reportedly includes body armor, vehicles, and, potentially, radar systems. The NSATU mechanism coordinates the donation of military equipment from Allied and partner nations to Ukraine's armed forces, aligning their capabilities with NATO standards.

