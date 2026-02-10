https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/japan-to-sign-up-for-natos-ukraine-arms-pipeline-1123614546.html
Japan to Sign Up For NATO’s Ukraine Arms Pipeline
Japan to Sign Up For NATO’s Ukraine Arms Pipeline
Sputnik International
Doubling down on its US-pushed militarization drive, Japan is moving closer to NATO by signing on to the alliance’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) program, which facilitates the flow of military equipment to Ukraine, according to NHK.
2026-02-10T05:44+0000
2026-02-10T05:44+0000
2026-02-10T05:44+0000
military
military & intelligence
ukraine
japan
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110493372_0:110:2088:1285_1920x0_80_0_0_a245d3c8295b020d3f9db05fe9b6e1c1.jpg
Doubling down on its US-pushed militarization drive, Japan is moving closer to NATO by signing on to the alliance’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) program, which facilitates the flow of military equipment to Ukraine, according to NHK. Sources cites by the outlet claim Japan will soon officially announce its participation in the initiative, announced during the NATO Summit in July 2024 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany. The equipment that Japan is expected to procure for Ukraine reportedly includes body armor, vehicles, and, potentially, radar systems. The NSATU mechanism coordinates the donation of military equipment from Allied and partner nations to Ukraine's armed forces, aligning their capabilities with NATO standards.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/joint-uk-japan-plan-to-supply-artillery-shells-to-ukraine-falls-through--reports-1116485726.html
ukraine
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110493372_115:0:1974:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_8aa164b0ee881519cf5ebbe72db9a913.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
doubling down on its us-pushed militarization drive, japan is moving closer to nato by signing on to the alliance’s security assistance and training for ukraine (nsatu) program, which facilitates the flow of military equipment to ukraine, according to nhk.
doubling down on its us-pushed militarization drive, japan is moving closer to nato by signing on to the alliance’s security assistance and training for ukraine (nsatu) program, which facilitates the flow of military equipment to ukraine, according to nhk.
Japan to Sign Up For NATO’s Ukraine Arms Pipeline
Japan has allegedly pledged significant financial support for Ukraine, and committed to providing specialized equipment, with reports indicating long-term assistance.
Doubling down on its US-pushed militarization drive, Japan is moving closer to NATO by signing on to the alliance’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) program, which facilitates the flow of military equipment to Ukraine, according to NHK.
Sources cites by the outlet claim Japan will soon officially announce its participation in the initiative, announced during the NATO Summit in July 2024 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.
The equipment that Japan is expected to procure for Ukraine reportedly includes body armor, vehicles, and, potentially, radar systems.
30 January 2024, 12:38 GMT
The NSATU mechanism coordinates the donation of military equipment from Allied and partner nations to Ukraine's armed forces, aligning their capabilities with NATO standards.
Russia has repeatedly argued that Western weapons shipments to Ukraine undermine any prospects for a negotiated settlement and amount to NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict. Russia has also warned that convoys delivering arms to Ukraine would be treated as legitimate military targets.