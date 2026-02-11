https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/all-subsequent-versions-of-ukraine-peace-plan-are-attempt-to-rape-us-initiative---lavrov-1123618002.html

All Subsequent Versions of Ukraine Peace Plan Are Attempt to ‘Rape’ US Initiative - Lavrov

All Subsequent Versions of Ukraine Peace Plan Are Attempt to ‘Rape’ US Initiative - Lavrov

All subsequent versions of the plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict are attempts to "rape" the American version by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Germany

"We saw only one [version of the peace plan for Ukraine]. Or rather, the Americans officially handed us their document. All subsequent versions are the result of an attempt to rape the American initiative by Volodymyr Zelensky and, above all, his patrons from Britain, Germany, France, and the Baltic states," Lavrov said in an interview with the Empatiya Manuchi project.The 20-point Ukraine peace plan was not handed over to Russia, either through official or unofficial channels, Lavrov added.He noted that, based on the understandings reached by Russia President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the Alaska summit, a final agreement on the settlement in Ukraine could have been reached quite quickly, but then this document was "revised several times."

