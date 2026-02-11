https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/all-subsequent-versions-of-ukraine-peace-plan-are-attempt-to-rape-us-initiative---lavrov-1123618002.html
All Subsequent Versions of Ukraine Peace Plan Are Attempt to ‘Rape’ US Initiative - Lavrov
All Subsequent Versions of Ukraine Peace Plan Are Attempt to ‘Rape’ US Initiative - Lavrov
Sputnik International
All subsequent versions of the plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict are attempts to "rape" the American version by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Germany... 11.02.2026, Sputnik International
2026-02-11T04:46+0000
2026-02-11T04:46+0000
2026-02-11T04:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
sergey lavrov
americans
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
germany
france
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/14/1123494538_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_266ced6c863e3ff336116d2491f76f31.jpg
"We saw only one [version of the peace plan for Ukraine]. Or rather, the Americans officially handed us their document. All subsequent versions are the result of an attempt to rape the American initiative by Volodymyr Zelensky and, above all, his patrons from Britain, Germany, France, and the Baltic states," Lavrov said in an interview with the Empatiya Manuchi project.The 20-point Ukraine peace plan was not handed over to Russia, either through official or unofficial channels, Lavrov added.He noted that, based on the understandings reached by Russia President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the Alaska summit, a final agreement on the settlement in Ukraine could have been reached quite quickly, but then this document was "revised several times."
ukraine
germany
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/14/1123494538_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6e986f0cf58924f282a8e0c5cf6948.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, sergey lavrov, americans, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, germany, france
us, sergey lavrov, americans, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, germany, france
All Subsequent Versions of Ukraine Peace Plan Are Attempt to ‘Rape’ US Initiative - Lavrov
All subsequent versions of the plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict are attempts to "rape" the American version by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the Baltic states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"We saw only one [version of the peace plan for Ukraine]. Or rather, the Americans officially handed us their document. All subsequent versions are the result of an attempt to rape the American initiative by Volodymyr Zelensky and, above all, his patrons from Britain, Germany, France, and the Baltic states," Lavrov said in an interview with the Empatiya Manuchi project.
The 20-point Ukraine peace plan was not handed over to Russia, either through official or unofficial channels, Lavrov added.
"Now they're waving around some 20-point document that no one has ever given us, either officially or unofficially," Lavrov said.
He noted that, based on the understandings reached by Russia President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the Alaska summit, a final agreement on the settlement in Ukraine could have been reached quite quickly, but then this document was "revised several times."