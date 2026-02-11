International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/all-subsequent-versions-of-ukraine-peace-plan-are-attempt-to-rape-us-initiative---lavrov-1123618002.html
All Subsequent Versions of Ukraine Peace Plan Are Attempt to ‘Rape’ US Initiative - Lavrov
All Subsequent Versions of Ukraine Peace Plan Are Attempt to ‘Rape’ US Initiative - Lavrov
Sputnik International
All subsequent versions of the plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict are attempts to "rape" the American version by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Germany... 11.02.2026, Sputnik International
2026-02-11T04:46+0000
2026-02-11T04:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
sergey lavrov
americans
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
germany
france
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/14/1123494538_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_266ced6c863e3ff336116d2491f76f31.jpg
"We saw only one [version of the peace plan for Ukraine]. Or rather, the Americans officially handed us their document. All subsequent versions are the result of an attempt to rape the American initiative by Volodymyr Zelensky and, above all, his patrons from Britain, Germany, France, and the Baltic states," Lavrov said in an interview with the Empatiya Manuchi project.The 20-point Ukraine peace plan was not handed over to Russia, either through official or unofficial channels, Lavrov added.He noted that, based on the understandings reached by Russia President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the Alaska summit, a final agreement on the settlement in Ukraine could have been reached quite quickly, but then this document was "revised several times."
ukraine
germany
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/14/1123494538_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6e986f0cf58924f282a8e0c5cf6948.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, sergey lavrov, americans, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, germany, france
us, sergey lavrov, americans, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, germany, france

All Subsequent Versions of Ukraine Peace Plan Are Attempt to ‘Rape’ US Initiative - Lavrov

04:46 GMT 11.02.2026
© Sputnik / Yuri Kochetkov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2026
© Sputnik / Yuri Kochetkov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
All subsequent versions of the plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict are attempts to "rape" the American version by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the Baltic states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"We saw only one [version of the peace plan for Ukraine]. Or rather, the Americans officially handed us their document. All subsequent versions are the result of an attempt to rape the American initiative by Volodymyr Zelensky and, above all, his patrons from Britain, Germany, France, and the Baltic states," Lavrov said in an interview with the Empatiya Manuchi project.
The 20-point Ukraine peace plan was not handed over to Russia, either through official or unofficial channels, Lavrov added.
"Now they're waving around some 20-point document that no one has ever given us, either officially or unofficially," Lavrov said.
He noted that, based on the understandings reached by Russia President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the Alaska summit, a final agreement on the settlement in Ukraine could have been reached quite quickly, but then this document was "revised several times."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала