https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/ghana-interested-in-purchasing-floating-nuclear-power-plant-from-russia---envoy-1123617897.html
Ghana Interested in Purchasing Floating Nuclear Power Plant From Russia - Envoy
Ghana Interested in Purchasing Floating Nuclear Power Plant From Russia - Envoy
Sputnik International
Ghana is interested in purchasing a floating nuclear power plant from Russia, Ghanaian Ambassador to Russian Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah told Sputnik. 11.02.2026, Sputnik International
2026-02-11T04:44+0000
2026-02-11T04:44+0000
2026-02-11T04:44+0000
world
ghana
russia
cape town
rosatom
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796857_0:237:3143:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_f101eaa932de879a65bd9e2c94b3f527.jpg
"I know that our minister of energy was here last year and signed a corresponding agreement. I think this is innovative, and in a conversation with the minister of energy, he said that the country is interested. So, Ghana could purchase such a nuclear power plant," the diplomat said when asked about the possibility of Ghana purchasing a floating nuclear power plant.Russia and Ghana began cooperation in the field of nuclear energy after signing an intergovernmental agreement in 2015. The agreement outlined plans for joint work in the areas of training specialists, building nuclear power plants and related infrastructure, and providing maintenance services. In October 2023, representatives of Rosatom met with the Ghanaian Ministry of Energy in Cape Town. At the meeting, Russia proposed using floating nuclear power plants to supply power to Ghana.
ghana
russia
cape town
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796857_412:0:3143:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e61dc650d018736e818461b8794a1e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ghana, russia, cape town, rosatom, sputnik
ghana, russia, cape town, rosatom, sputnik
Ghana Interested in Purchasing Floating Nuclear Power Plant From Russia - Envoy
Ghana is interested in purchasing a floating nuclear power plant from Russia, Ghanaian Ambassador to Russian Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah told Sputnik.
"I know that our minister of energy was here last year and signed a corresponding agreement. I think this is innovative, and in a conversation with the minister of energy, he said that the country is interested. So, Ghana could purchase such a nuclear power plant," the diplomat said when asked about the possibility of Ghana purchasing a floating nuclear power plant.
Russia and Ghana began cooperation in the field of nuclear energy after signing an intergovernmental agreement in 2015.
The agreement outlined plans for joint work in the areas of training specialists, building nuclear power plants and related infrastructure, and providing maintenance services. In October 2023, representatives of Rosatom met with the Ghanaian Ministry of Energy in Cape Town. At the meeting, Russia proposed using floating nuclear power plants to supply power to Ghana.