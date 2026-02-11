https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/peace-in-middle-east-impossible-without-resolution-of-palestinian-issue---ambassador-1123618131.html

Peace in Middle East Impossible Without Resolution of Palestinian Issue - Ambassador

The resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the key to ensuring genuine peace in the Middle East, Russian Ambassador to Jordan Gleb Desyatnikov told... 11.02.2026, Sputnik International

"Moscow has consistently insisted that without a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, genuine peace in the Middle East will be impossible," Desyatnikov said.The ambassador pointed out that there is an internationally recognized basis for resolving the conflict and Russia considers it to be the only alternative.Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he would like the Board of Peace to address the underlying causes of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Lavrov also pointed out that Russia still has no clarity on international stabilization forces in Gaza.

