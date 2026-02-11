International
Peace in Middle East Impossible Without Resolution of Palestinian Issue - Ambassador
Peace in Middle East Impossible Without Resolution of Palestinian Issue - Ambassador
The resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the key to ensuring genuine peace in the Middle East, Russian Ambassador to Jordan Gleb Desyatnikov told... 11.02.2026, Sputnik International
"Moscow has consistently insisted that without a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, genuine peace in the Middle East will be impossible," Desyatnikov said.The ambassador pointed out that there is an internationally recognized basis for resolving the conflict and Russia considers it to be the only alternative.Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he would like the Board of Peace to address the underlying causes of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Lavrov also pointed out that Russia still has no clarity on international stabilization forces in Gaza.
Peace in Middle East Impossible Without Resolution of Palestinian Issue - Ambassador

04:50 GMT 11.02.2026
Pro-Palestine protester gather at Jamaica train station in New York City on January 27, 2024. Intense fighting raged in the Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the main theatre of conflict where the Israeli army is targeting Hamas
Pro-Palestine protester gather at Jamaica train station in New York City on January 27, 2024. Intense fighting raged in the Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the main theatre of conflict where the Israeli army is targeting Hamas - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2026
© AFP 2023 / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
Subscribe
The resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the key to ensuring genuine peace in the Middle East, Russian Ambassador to Jordan Gleb Desyatnikov told Sputnik.
"Moscow has consistently insisted that without a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, genuine peace in the Middle East will be impossible," Desyatnikov said.
The ambassador pointed out that there is an internationally recognized basis for resolving the conflict and Russia considers it to be the only alternative.
Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he would like the Board of Peace to address the underlying causes of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Lavrov also pointed out that Russia still has no clarity on international stabilization forces in Gaza.
