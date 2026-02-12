https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/us-senator-cruz-calls-for-classified-briefing-on-texas-airspace-closure-1123625151.html

US Senator Cruz Calls for Classified Briefing on Texas Airspace Closure

US Republican Senator Ted Cruz called for a classified briefing over the airspace shutdown near El Paso International Airport in Texas.

On Wednesday, CBS reported that the closure stemmed from a misunderstanding between the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Pentagon over testing of weapons against drones. "I have no reason to doubt what the secretary said, but I think a number of us would like to see a classified briefing very soon," Cruz was quoted by Western media as saying on Wednesday, commenting on US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's claim of a "cartel drone incursion." Details of the incident remain unclear, Cruz said. Veronica Escobar, a Democratic congresswoman from El Paso, accused the country's authorities of incompetence after the unexpected ban caught the local authorities off guard. The FAA temporarily closed airspace near El Paso International Airport on Wednesday until February 21 with no explanation given. The regulator later lifted all flight curbs, confirming no threat to civil aviation.

