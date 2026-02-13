https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/african-union-calls-on-israel-to-withdraw-its-recognition-of-somaliland-1123627967.html

African Union Calls on Israel to Withdraw Its Recognition of Somaliland

The African Union called on Israel to withdraw its recognition of the self-proclaimed Republic of Somaliland, according to a communique published following a meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council.

"Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council ... Reiterates its strong condemnation and rejection of the unilateral recognition of the ‘so-called Republic of Somaliland’ by Israel in the strongest terms possible, and calls for its immediate revocation," the communique read on Thursday. On December 26, Israel officially recognized Somaliland, a partially recognized state that seceded from Somalia in the 1990s. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President of Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi signed a joint declaration of recognition. Thus, Israel became the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland. Somalia de facto ceased to exist as a unified state in 1991 following the fall of dictator Siad Barre, with Puntland and Somaliland declaring independence. The international community recognizes the federal government of Somalia, which controls the capital city of Mogadishu and parts of the country.

