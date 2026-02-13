https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/us-hardly-working-to-end-military-conflict-in-ukraine---rubio-1123627450.html

US Working Hard to End Military Conflict in Ukraine - Rubio

The United States is working hard to put an end to the military conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the US is pushing to end the conflict, and there's a possibility of a Zelensky meeting on the margins of Munich.He added that "this time" his trip doesn't include Russia.

