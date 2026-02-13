https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/us-hardly-working-to-end-military-conflict-in-ukraine---rubio-1123627450.html
US Working Hard to End Military Conflict in Ukraine - Rubio
US Working Hard to End Military Conflict in Ukraine - Rubio
Sputnik International
The United States is working hard to put an end to the military conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the US is pushing to end the conflict, and there's a possibility of a Zelensky meeting on the margins of Munich.He added that "this time" his trip doesn't include Russia.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the US is pushing to end the conflict, and there's a possibility of a Zelensky meeting on the margins of Munich.
"It's a war. That's why we want the war to end. People are suffering. It's the coldest time of year. It's unimaginable suffering. That's the problem with wars. That's why wars are bad, and that's why we've worked so hard for over a year now to try to bring this one to an end," Rubio told reporters.
He added that "this time" his trip doesn't include Russia.