Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Intercept 120 Ukrainian Drones in Bryansk Region - Governor
Ukrainian forces attempted a large-scale drone attack on Russia's Bryansk Region from early Sunday morning, with 120 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) destroyed, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
"Since early morning, the enemy has attempted a massive attack on the territory of our region. Thanks to air defense units of the Defense Ministry, mobile fire groups of the BARS-Bryansk brigade, and special units of the National Guard in the Bryansk Region, 120 enemy UAVs have already been destroyed," the governor said on Telegram. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense systems had destroyed 88 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions, including Bryansk, as well as over the Black Sea between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. (4:00-6:00 GMT).
Russian Forces Intercept 120 Ukrainian Drones in Bryansk Region - Governor

18:00 GMT 15.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian forces attempted a large-scale drone attack on Russia's Bryansk Region from early Sunday morning, with 120 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) destroyed, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
"Since early morning, the enemy has attempted a massive attack on the territory of our region. Thanks to air defense units of the Defense Ministry, mobile fire groups of the BARS-Bryansk brigade, and special units of the National Guard in the Bryansk Region, 120 enemy UAVs have already been destroyed," the governor said on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense systems had destroyed 88 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions, including Bryansk, as well as over the Black Sea between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. (4:00-6:00 GMT).
