Russian Forces Intercept 120 Ukrainian Drones in Bryansk Region - Governor
Ukrainian forces attempted a large-scale drone attack on Russia's Bryansk Region from early Sunday morning, with 120 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) destroyed, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
"Since early morning, the enemy has attempted a massive attack on the territory of our region. Thanks to air defense units of the Defense Ministry, mobile fire groups of the BARS-Bryansk brigade, and special units of the National Guard in the Bryansk Region, 120 enemy UAVs have already been destroyed," the governor said on Telegram. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense systems had destroyed 88 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions, including Bryansk, as well as over the Black Sea between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. (4:00-6:00 GMT).
