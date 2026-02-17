International
Trump Believes US Operation Against Cuba Unnecessary
Trump Believes US Operation Against Cuba Unnecessary
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said a US operation against Cuba, similar to the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, is unnecessary.
"I don't want to answer that. Why would I answer that? If I was, it wouldn't be a very tough operation, as you can figure. But I don't think that'll be necessary," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Monday. He added that Cuba "should absolutely make a deal" amid what he called a "humanitarian threat," claiming the island has "no oil, no money" and "doesn't even have jet fuel."The deepening crisis in Cuba is occurring against the backdrop of a long-standing US embargo and tightened oil restrictions, which have contributed to fuel shortages, blackouts and severe strain on services and hospitals, according to multiple reports.The US embargo against Cuba, in place for more than six decades, restricts trade and has been widely criticized for its adverse humanitarian effects, contributing to ongoing economic hardship on the island.
Trump Believes US Operation Against Cuba Unnecessary

04:58 GMT 17.02.2026
US President Donald Trump said a US operation against Cuba, similar to the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, is unnecessary.
"I don't want to answer that. Why would I answer that? If I was, it wouldn't be a very tough operation, as you can figure. But I don't think that'll be necessary," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Monday.
He added that Cuba "should absolutely make a deal” amid what he called a “humanitarian threat,” claiming the island has “no oil, no money” and “doesn’t even have jet fuel.”
The deepening crisis in Cuba is occurring against the backdrop of a long-standing US embargo and tightened oil restrictions, which have contributed to fuel shortages, blackouts and severe strain on services and hospitals, according to multiple reports.
"In the meantime, there's an embargo. There's no oil. There's no money. There's no anything," he acknowledged.
The US embargo against Cuba, in place for more than six decades, restricts trade and has been widely criticized for its adverse humanitarian effects, contributing to ongoing economic hardship on the island.
