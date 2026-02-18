https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/putin-holds-talks-with-cuban-foreign-minister-1123652114.html

Putin Holds Talks With Cuban Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday, February 18.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.Earlier on Tuesday, Rodriguez met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said: "We will continue to support Cuba and the Cuban people in protecting the sovereignty and security of the country."Lavrov also rejected claims of Russia-Cuba cooperation against the US. Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!

