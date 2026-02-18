https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/putin-holds-talks-with-cuban-foreign-minister-1123652114.html
Putin Holds Talks With Cuban Foreign Minister
Putin Holds Calls With Cuban Foreign Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday, February 18.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.Earlier on Tuesday, Rodriguez met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said: "We will continue to support Cuba and the Cuban people in protecting the sovereignty and security of the country."Lavrov also rejected claims of Russia-Cuba cooperation against the US.
Putin holds talks with Cuban foreign minister
Putin Holds Talks With Cuban Foreign Minister
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.
Earlier on Tuesday, Rodriguez met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said: "We will continue to support Cuba and the Cuban people in protecting the sovereignty and security of the country."
Lavrov also rejected claims of Russia-Cuba cooperation against the US.
