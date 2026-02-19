https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/sputnikpro-continues-engagement-with-daffodil-university--1123658887.html

SputnikPro Continues Engagement With Daffodil University

SputnikPro Continues Engagement With Daffodil University

Sputnik International

Sputnik international news agency and radio held another SputnikPro session for Daffodil International University, one of the leading private universities in Bangladesh, based on its cooperation agreement with Sputnik.

2026-02-19T11:42+0000

2026-02-19T11:42+0000

2026-02-19T11:42+0000

beyond politics

bangladesh

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/13/1123658729_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_18feacfb9566b084c758d13e0ff0a389.jpg

Senior Social Media Editor at Sputnik’s Foreign Language News Production, Denis Lukyanov, talked about the potential of artificial intelligence when creating news content, preparing radio programs and creating social media content. He also presented Sputnik’s experience in introducing and using AI tools. Responding to students’ questions about audience trust in AI-generated content, Denis Lukyanov emphasized: “The only sustainable way to earn the audience’s trust is through responsible handling of news content, regardless of whether artificial intelligence tools are used in the newsroom. Trust in media is built on accuracy, transparency, and verified facts — and it is this trust that ultimately shapes confidence in the journalist and the anchor. When we speak about the future of journalism and ongoing technological transformations, we must remember that the audience and trust remain at the very center. It is real, verified information — not the tools used to produce it — that determines the value and credibility of media.”Daffodil International University is a private institution based in Daffodil, a city of innovation in Bangladesh. It is one of South Asia’s leading universities for academic programs in information technology, media and communications, business management and entrepreneurship.Since its launch in 2018, in-person SputnikPro sessions have been held in 24 countries and online in over 80 countries, reaching more than 12,700 participants.

bangladesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnikpro, sputnik international, news agency, radio, daffodil international university, bangladesh, sputnik, workshop, university, journalism