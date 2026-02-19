SputnikPro Continues Engagement With Daffodil University
© Photo : Daffodil International University
Sputnik international news agency and radio held another SputnikPro session for Daffodil International University, one of the leading private universities in Bangladesh, based on its cooperation agreement with Sputnik.
Senior Social Media Editor at Sputnik’s Foreign Language News Production, Denis Lukyanov, talked about the potential of artificial intelligence when creating news content, preparing radio programs and creating social media content. He also presented Sputnik’s experience in introducing and using AI tools.
Responding to students’ questions about audience trust in AI-generated content, Denis Lukyanov emphasized: “The only sustainable way to earn the audience’s trust is through responsible handling of news content, regardless of whether artificial intelligence tools are used in the newsroom. Trust in media is built on accuracy, transparency, and verified facts — and it is this trust that ultimately shapes confidence in the journalist and the anchor. When we speak about the future of journalism and ongoing technological transformations, we must remember that the audience and trust remain at the very center. It is real, verified information — not the tools used to produce it — that determines the value and credibility of media.”
“The information provided at the workshop by Sputnik was not only relevant and actual in a practical sense, but also with a lot of scientific and academic connections too. This gave the chance for staff and students alike to learn the latest trends and tools at the forefront of the news production industry,” Professor of the Department of Journalism, Media and Communications Greg Simons said following the workshop.
Daffodil International University is a private institution based in Daffodil, a city of innovation in Bangladesh. It is one of South Asia’s leading universities for academic programs in information technology, media and communications, business management and entrepreneurship.
SputnikPro is a project of the Sputnik international news agency and radio Sputnik for journalists, journalism students, press officers and media managers. It fosters experience-sharing and professional networking with international colleagues. Modules are led by Sputnik media managers and other renowned Russian media experts, covering key aspects of the profession – from multimedia content production and social media engagement to boosting traffic on news platforms.
Since its launch in 2018, in-person SputnikPro sessions have been held in 24 countries and online in over 80 countries, reaching more than 12,700 participants.